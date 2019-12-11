Lata Mangeshkar's Post-recovery Pics From The Hospital Surface, Fans Advise Rest

Lata Mangeshkar informed her fans and followers a few days back that she has returned home after being under treatment for pneumonia. However, a few days after the singer went back home, her post-recovery picture with the nurses surfaced on the internet. After it went viral, many netizens felt like she looked quite 'thin & frail', fans also advised proper rest to the ace-singer. Look at the picture below-

Lata Mangeshkar's post-recovery picture goes viral:

A few days back, in a Twitter post, the legendary singer stated that she was diagnosed with pneumonia and was recovering at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the past 28 days. She conveyed her gratitude to the Almighty and the well-wishers for their prayers. The Bharat Ratna had heartfelt words of gratitude to the team of doctors who healed her, calling them ‘angels.’

नमस्कार.पिछले 28 दिनोंसे मैं ब्रीच कैंडी हॉस्पिटल में थी। मुझे न्यूमोनिया हुआ था.डॉक्टर चाहते थे की मैं पूरी तरह से ठीक हो जाऊँ फिर घर जाऊँ,आज मैं घर वापस आगयी हूँ. ईश्वर, माई बाबा के आशीर्वाद और आप सब के प्यार,प्रार्थनाओं से मैं अब ठीक हूँ.मैं आप सब की हृदयसे आभारी हूँ. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 8, 2019

Reports of Lata Mangeshkar’s ill-health had surfaced the first time during early November. However, Madhur Bhandarkar had confirmed that she was doing well. He had tweeted, “Just spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar tai is stable and recovering. My humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for @mangeshkarlata speedy recovery." A few minutes later, someone posted on Lata Mangeshkar’s Twitter handle, “Lata didi is stable..and recovering... We thank each one of you, for your concern, care, and prayers!”

