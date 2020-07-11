Liam Payne Hints At A Possible One Direction Reunion In The Near Future

Liam Payne has hinted at a possible reunion of his former boy band One Direction. The singer, who is now known for his various singles, has hinted that the members of One Direction may soon come together. However, the singer has not revealed as to when will this reunion happen, according to a news portal. Liam Payne, as per reports, revealed that the band may reunite for a 10 year anniversary.

Liam Payne hints at a possible One Direction reunion

One Direction had split up a while back and leaving the fans heartbroken. The band members are now separately producing music and have thus, maintained the interest of their fans. The members are often spotted on various talk shows and radio events where they are quizzed about the reunion. Similarly, according to a news portal, Liam Payne has hinted that his former bandmates and he may soon reunite for a One Direction reunion. Liam also expressed that he is fully aware of the excitement going all around for the reunion; however, the singer did not affirm anything for sure, according to a news portal.

This news has made fans delighted. Since they spilt, the bandmates individually have gone on to produce chartbuster music. Their songs are still loved and praised by fans who devoutly listen to them. According to a news portal, the reunion of One Direction may happen on the occasion of their ten-year-old anniversary. One Direction was known for its amazing songs and also went on to win several awards for its songs. Its songs evolved with time and soon fans loved the band's work. However, the band eventually split up after Zayn Malik walked away from the band, according to a news portal.

Since the split, fans have been eager for One Direction members to come together. However, the band may come together for a short period. The reunion may also witness some special songs as well that the boys will sing together, according to a new portal. Thus Liam Payne’s hint at the reunion has given One Direction fans a sense of hope that perhaps someday they will get to watch their favourite boy band together once again, according to a news portal.

