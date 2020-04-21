Zayn Malik Not Part Of Any One Direction Reunion Plans, Confirms Liam Payne

Liam Payne in a recent Instagram live chat with DJ Alesso revealed that Zayn Malik will not be part of any One Direction reunion plans. Zayn left the band back in 2015 and the remaining four members of the band continued touring. One Direction will be soon celebrating its 10th anniversary in July and hence various reunion rumours are doing rounds on the internet.

Zayn to not be a part of 1D reunion plans

The British-Irish boy-band One Direction is considered to be one of the most successful bands in the world. Sadly, the band went on a hiatus back in 2015. The members of the band Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles all started pursuing their solo careers.

Also read | One Direction Members Follow Zayn Malik Again; Fans Wonder If A Reunion Is On The Cards

But now the band is planning a special reunion as part of the band’s 10th anniversary in July. Recently, Liam Payne spilled some beans regarding this reunion. During his Instagram live chat with Alesso, he said that all the band members are currently in London. He further added that he and the band members are trying to arrange their first “group FaceTime” session at the moment.

Also read | Is Zayn Malik Hinting At His Relationship With Gigi Hadid In The Unreleased Song 'Hurt'?

Liam Payne then went on to invite Alesso to “fill in for Zayn”. This comment confirmed the news that Zayn will not be part of any One Direction reunion plans. Many fans were speculating that Zayn Malik could make a comeback for this reunion special, but this conversation of Liam and Alesso has put a full stop on these rumours.

During his Instagram Live session, Liam also said that Louis Tomlinson gave him an earful for spilling details regarding their reunion. Furthermore, Liam added that it is a good time for everybody to connect once again. All the One Direction members had to recently cancel their upcoming concerts and tours due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Hence, the former band members are connecting more with their fans via social media.

Also read | Gigi Hadid Shares A Romantic Throwback Pic With Zayn Malik; Take A Look

Also read | Logan Paul Claims He Has A Video Of Zayn Malik Yelling At Him Amid Brother's Feud

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.