Liam Payne Celebrates Harry Styles' Achievement As 'Fine Line' Creates History | See Tweet

Liam Payne recently took to social media and congratulated his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles. Harry Styles’ sophomore album Fine Line debuted No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week. Read on to know more about this story.

Liam Payne congratulates 1D bandmate, Harry Styles

Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik started their career in the music industry as a British-Irish band One Direction. The band went to have a glorious run for five years before they planned their hiatus and now pursue individual careers. But even though the band is on a permanent hiatus, the band members still reportedly stay in touch. Liam, Niall, Harry, and Louis never miss out on the chance to show some love to each other on Instagram or in real life.

Recently, Harry Styles’ sophomore album Fine Line hit the No.1 spot in Billboard’s Top 200 chart this week. According to Billboard, this achievement by Harry Styles marks the biggest week for a pop album made by a male artist to debut on No.1, and Harry Styles is the first male pop artist to attain this spot in the last four years. Apart from Billboard, Harry Styles’ Fine Line also landed the No.1 spot on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Album Chart. Harry Styles is also the first UK Male Artist to debut at No.1 with his first two albums, namely Harry Styles and Fine Line.

Harry’s bandmate Liam Payne took to social media and congratulated Harry with the sweetest message. In his Instagram caption and tweet, he stated, “Massive Congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male Artist to debut No.1 with your first two albums! What an achievement, you must be over the moon @Harry_Styles”. This tweet Liam Payne is receiving tremendous response online. The One Direction fandoms are appreciating Liam for being so mature and congratulating his friend. Take a look at Liam Payne’s tweet here.

Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No.1 with your first two albums! What an achievement, you must be over the moon 💫 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/ywMUoN4rJd — Liam (@LiamPayne) December 23, 2019

