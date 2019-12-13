Liam Payne Calls Himself The 'Antichrist Version' Of Ex-One Direction Mate Harry Styles

Liam Payne released his debut album LP1 which has gained an immense response from the music fans. Take a look at some of Liam Payne's controversial statements about the former One Direction star Harry Styles in an interview with a reputed magazine. The English-Irish band were together for six years after dissolving and venturing out in their own solo careers.

Why did Liam call himself as the 'Antichrist version' of Harry Styles?

During an interview with a British magazine, Liam Payne was asked to comment on his former bandmate Harry Styles. The For You star responded saying that currently, he feels like Harry's musical preference is a lot different than his and his songs are the almost polar opposite to Harry's songs. Continuing, Liam added that his song releases have been an 'antichrist version' of the Fine Line star Harry Styles. The 'Antichrist' comment was solely based on the fact that there is a disparity between the two artists and their song choices. From the audience point of view, it is a true fact as Liam posts mostly party songs whereas Harry releases some mystery gripping tracks often with a retro feel to it.

Liam Payne news

Liam Payne was recently seen in HUGO's campaign where he posed in revealing outfits for the brand's underwear range. The campaign raised a lot of eyebrows including from his mother. Liam Payne and ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole currently co-parent their two-year-old child Bear. Cheryl Cole had been the ex-judge of the reality TV show X factor. On being asked about his Christmas plans, Liam Payne mentioned that he is planning to cook a Christmas roast at home and spend time with Bear and family. He mentioned that cooking a Sunday roast at home helps him to come back to reality and feel normal. Liam Payne is currently basking in the success of his debut album LP1.

