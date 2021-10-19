Last Updated:

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow collaborated on the song 'Industry Baby' for Nas' album, 'Montero'. Their track recently reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Lil Nas

Image: @jackharlow/Twitter


Lil Nas X has been garnering praise and celebrating his record-breaking tracks ever since he released his first studio album, MonteroThe singer collaborated with several other artists for different tracks in the album. His collaboration with Jack Harlow for Industry Baby recently reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

The song was at No. 2 position for the past six weeks. The tune moved up with a strength of 18.9 million streams. While it is Lil Nas X's third track to appear in the first position, the song came as a victory for Jack Harlow as it is his first to top the chart. The two musicians have been celebrating ever since the track topped Billboard Hot 100. 

Lil Nas X and Harlow on their song reaching No. 1

After hearing about the news, Lil Nas X posted a chain of tweets to celebrate his song's victory. The singer wrote, "ITS OFFICIAL! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER ONE SONG IN THE WORLD!!!!!! (sic)"

READ | Lil Nas X reveals names of two pop stars who are his biggest inspiration; Read

Later, he shared a video of him and Harlow singing the song. Sharing the video, he thanked his fans for their love and wrote, "IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U, EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO! (sic)"

READ | Lil Nas X reveals he wants to work with Drake and Nicki Minaj together

On the other hand, Jack Harlow was at cloud nine as Industry Baby marks his first track to make No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. The artist took to his Twitter account to share a few behind the scenes photos featuring him and Lil Nas X. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "My first number one… I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming while I was writing my verse. This song is something I’m gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. (sic)" He thanked Lil Nas X for having him on board.

READ | Lil Nas X announces 'Baby Registry' with 16 charities post 'Montero' release

Billboard Hot's Top 5 tracks

As per MRC data, Industry Baby drew over 64 million radio airplay audience impressions and 23.2 million US streams. It also sold over 34 thousand download streams last week. With Industry Baby moving to the first position, Justin Bieber and Kid LAROI's Stay slipped to the second. Fancy Like by Walker hayes holds the third position. Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits moved to fourth position from fifth and Drake's Way 2 Sexy came down to fifth from fourth.

READ | Lil Nas X reveals he is currently single: 'Want to focus on music'

(Image: @jackharlow/Twitter)

READ | Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and more headline 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Lil Nas, jack harlo, drake
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com