Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100

Lil Nas X has been garnering praise and celebrating his record-breaking tracks ever since he released his first studio album, Montero. The singer collaborated with several other artists for different tracks in the album. His collaboration with Jack Harlow for Industry Baby recently reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

The song was at No. 2 position for the past six weeks. The tune moved up with a strength of 18.9 million streams. While it is Lil Nas X's third track to appear in the first position, the song came as a victory for Jack Harlow as it is his first to top the chart. The two musicians have been celebrating ever since the track topped Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Nas X and Harlow on their song reaching No. 1

After hearing about the news, Lil Nas X posted a chain of tweets to celebrate his song's victory. The singer wrote, "ITS OFFICIAL! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER ONE SONG IN THE WORLD!!!!!! (sic)"

Later, he shared a video of him and Harlow singing the song. Sharing the video, he thanked his fans for their love and wrote, "IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U, EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO! (sic)"

IT TOOK A FEW MONTHS BUT WE HERE! THANK U EVERYBODY! INDUSTRY BABY IS THE NUMBER 1 SONG IN THE WORLD! LESSSSSGOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/Ns3DZFh1ZV — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) October 18, 2021

On the other hand, Jack Harlow was at cloud nine as Industry Baby marks his first track to make No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100. The artist took to his Twitter account to share a few behind the scenes photos featuring him and Lil Nas X. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "My first number one… I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming while I was writing my verse. This song is something I’m gonna be proud to be a part of for the rest of my life. (sic)" He thanked Lil Nas X for having him on board.

Thank you for having me @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/6qP37daPCZ — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) October 18, 2021

Billboard Hot's Top 5 tracks

As per MRC data, Industry Baby drew over 64 million radio airplay audience impressions and 23.2 million US streams. It also sold over 34 thousand download streams last week. With Industry Baby moving to the first position, Justin Bieber and Kid LAROI's Stay slipped to the second. Fancy Like by Walker hayes holds the third position. Ed Sheeran's Bad Habits moved to fourth position from fifth and Drake's Way 2 Sexy came down to fifth from fourth.

