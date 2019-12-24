Darshan Raval Has Given Some Hit Numbers | Here Are His Top Songs

Darshan Raval is an Indian singer, songwriter, music composer, and actor. He hails from the city of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The artist was a contestant on a singing reality show, India’s Raw Star. He was a very popular and a strong contender in the show. Despite receiving the most votes throughout the season, he could only secure the position of the 1st runner up. Darshan Raval is widely known as an independent artist who makes songs of his own and releases them. Having sung several songs in Bollywood, the artist is regarded as a talented young boy. In an interview with a leading media portal, Darshan Raval had revealed that Himesh Reshammiya helped him set his career in the Bollywood industry. Darshan Raval has sung many songs ever since India’s Raw Star. Here is a list of his best songs.

Chogada

Chogada is a hit song sung by Darshan Raval and Anees Kaur. A song is a number from the movie Loveyatri. The song is a cheerful dance song featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Loveyatri is a romantic drama film that released in the year 2018.

Kamariya

The song Kamariya is a music video featuring Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra. The music has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The song was well received by the audience. It received more than 355 million views on YouTube. The song is a romantic song talking about a boy who falls in love with a girl at first sight. They are seen playing dandiya. It has been the most popular song by Darshan Raval.

Tera Zikr

Tera Zikr released in the year 2017. It is solely sung by Darshan Raval. It is a sad song that emotes different feelings of a new-age love story. The song was loved by fans.

