List Of Taylor Swift's 'Never Getting Back Together' Ex-boyfriends

Taylor Swift often makes headlines with her high-profile link-ups and breakup stories. Not only her breakup stories are famous, but songs dedicated to them have also got the American singer enough stardom. Taylor Swift is now known for writing songs about the ghosts of past boyfriends. Even though she does not get back with any of her ex-boyfriends, fans enjoy most of her numbers. Many of her relationships are also just rumoured. Here is a list of some of Taylor Swift’s high-profile rumoured linkups:

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift dated from July 2008 to October 2008, says the reports. She admitted that it was Jonas who decided to end things and he did it over the phone in record time. Her songs "Last Kiss" and "Forever and Always" were in response to their relationship and break-up.

John Mayer

Taylor Swift dated John Mayer the musician from December 2009 to February 2010. Swift was 19 and John was 13 years senior to her. After their breakup, she released the song “Dear John” which contained the stinging lyrics: "Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with/ The girl in the dress cried the whole way home I should’ve known''.

Jake Gyllenhaal

The star also dated Jake Gyllenhaal from October 2010 to January 2011. In an interview with an entertainment daily, Swift explained that "The Last Time" is about an "experience I had with someone who was kind of this unreliable guy. You never know when he's going to leave, you never know when he's going to come back, but he always does come back."

Harry Styles

Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dated from December 2012 to January 2013. Their short-lived romance wasn’t a total loss though as it reportedly inspired two songs. Style and Out of the Woods are both supposedly about the One Direction singer and were released post their breakup.

Calvin Harris

Taylor’s relationship with Calvin Harris was one of her longest relations. This duo met through a mutual friend, Ellie Goulding, back in February of 2015 at The Brit Awards and immediately hit it off. They dated for more than a year, from February 2015 to June 2016. Two weeks later, she was photographed kissing a fellow singer. Harris reacted by flipping the tables on Swift and released a song that is thought to be all about her.

