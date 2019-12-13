Gigi Hadid's Adorable Post For Her BFF Taylor Swift On Her 30th Birthday

Taylor Swift, American singer and songwriter turned 30 today on December 13. The singer is popularly known for her songs like Love Story, Blank Space, You Belong With Me, etc. American Fashion model Gigi Hadid took it to her Instagram to wish her singer BFF on her 30th Birthday. Gigi Hadid posted two pictures of the singer and herself. The first picture is where Gigi is seen sporting a white crop top and blue denim jeans and Taylor is wearing a red checkered oversized blazer. The second picture is an adorable selfie taken at the beach. The third is a video where Taylor Swift is performing live on stage and Gigi is cheering for her.

Here is a look at the post shared by Gigi

Gigi, in the caption of the post, called Taylor Swift her T and also an old soul who is celebrating 30 years. Gigi captioned the post as, "My T ! 💛 An old soul celebrating 30 years here ... and what a phenomenon you are. It’s rare someone can be inimitable yet still make hearts feel at home with innate generosity. I love you and can’t wait to celebrate you sister !!!! HAPPY BDAY🍾🍾🍾🧁🧁 @taylorswift"

Many fans also wished Taylor Swift in the comments on Gigi Hadid's post. Some fans also appreciated the bond between the two stars. Gigi Hadid on her Instagram story shared two pictures. She captioned one of the pictures with Taylor swift as "It's National T-Baby Day" and in the second picture, which is a group picture, Gigi added, "You Are Loved".

Here are the two pictures

