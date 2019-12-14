Taylor Swift Birthday: Inspiring Quotes From The American Singer

One of the most popular artists of the decade, Taylor Swift recently turned 30 on December 13, 2019. The pop star has been in the limelight for nearly half of her three decades. Her first album was released in 2006 at the age of 16. In the 14 years of her career, she has grown personally, sharing the wisdom she’s learned along the way. On the occasion of her birthday, we bring you some quotes from her.

Inspiring quotes of Taylor Swift

“People haven't always been there for me but music always has”.

“No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind”.

“I think every girl’s dream is to find a bad boy at the right time when he wants to not be bad anymore”.

“I suffer from girl next door. It is where the guy is friends with you and that's it”.

“I took a chance, I took a shot

And you may think I’m bullet-proof, but I’m not. You took a swing, I took it hard. And down here from the ground I see who you are”.

“Everybody has that point in their life where you hit a crossroads and you've had a bunch of bad days and there's different ways you can deal with it and the way I dealt with it was I just turned completely to music”.

“The lesson I've learned the most often in life is that you're always going to know more in the future than you know now”.

“You can write a book on how to ruin someone’s perfect day”.

“You can walk away and say "We don't need this." but something in your eyes says "We can beat this”.

“The only one who's got enough of me to break my heart”.

