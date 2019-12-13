30on30 Taylor Swift's 30 Iconic Songs To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

One of the most popular artists of the decade, Taylor Swift turns 30 on December 13, 2019. The pop sensation got signed at the age of 14 and became the youngest artist signed by Sony/ATV Music.

Taylor also took to her Instagram handle to post a cute childhood picture of herself, take a look:

Swift was just 16 years old when she released her first album which went on to become the longest-charting album of the 2000s in the US. Since then, the singer has given multiple chartbusters throughout her career and has also recently won the awards for artist of the decade at the 2019 American Musical Awards.

As today marks Taylor Swift's birthday, here are 30 iconic Taylor Swift songs to listen to on her 30th birthday:

1) Shake it off

2) Blank Space

3) Bad Blood ft. Kendrick Lamar

4) I Knew You Were Trouble

5) Style

6) Wildest Dreams

7) You Belong With Me

8) 22

9) We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

10) Everything Has Changed ft. Ed Sheeran

11) Look What You Made Me Do

12) Lover

13) End Game ft. Ed Sheeran, Future

14) You Need To Calm Down

15) ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco)

16)…Ready For It?

17) Delicate

18) Love Story

19) Out Of The Woods

20) I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker) ft. Zayn Malik

21) Back To December

22) Mean

23) Gorgeous

24) Red

25) Christmas Tree Farm

26) New Romantics

27) Picture To Burn

28) The Story Of Us

29) Teardrops On My Guitar

30) Our Song

