30on30 Taylor Swift's 30 Iconic Songs To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

One of the most popular artists of the decade, Taylor Swift turns 30 on December 13, 2019. The pop sensation got signed at the age of 14 and became the youngest artist signed by Sony/ATV Music.
Taylor also took to her Instagram handle to post a cute childhood picture of herself, take a look:
Swift was just 16 years old when she released her first album which went on to become the longest-charting album of the 2000s in the US. Since then, the singer has given multiple chartbusters throughout her career and has also recently won the awards for artist of the decade at the 2019 American Musical Awards.
As today marks Taylor Swift's birthday, here are 30 iconic Taylor Swift songs to listen to on her 30th birthday:
