Lizzo Celebrates Juneteenth In A Different Way, Urges Fans To 'give Back To Black'

America’s popular musician, Lizzo, has been spotted celebrating Juneteenth in a majorly different way. Lizzo is encouraging her fans and followers to help ‘give back to Black organizations and businesses’ in the wake of the recent and unfortunate incident of George Floyd’s death. Read ahead to know more-

Lizzo celebrates Juneteenth in a different way

Lizzo is a very active celebrity on social media. On June 20, 2020, Lizzo took to her official Instagram account to post a video of herself wishing her fans “a very happy Juneteenth”. The video featured Lizzo posing nude, sitting on her strains, and covering her body with her long black hair.

In the video, Lizza said that not only is she celebrating a Black American holiday, but is also holding a silent auction and a raffle so people who are able to can give back to Black organizations and businesses, specifically in Twin Cities (referring to Minnesota where the George Floyd incident took place).

She then asked her fans to visit LizzoLovesYou.com in order to sign up to have an interactive experience with her, whether virtual or on the road, depending on the future of the global pandemic. She also asked her fans and followers to participate in a silent auction with some of her favourite artists, urging viewers to "celebrate Juneteenth by giving back to Black”.

Lizzo also took to her official website to announce the same. “I'll fly you to one of my concerts (dates and locations TBD) and put you up in a sexy hotel. You can even learn some of the Big Grrrl moves and dance with us at soundcheck" she wrote on her website, urging fans to make donations. "You'll get VIP seats OR watch from backstage with your BIG GRRRL All Access Tour Pass. And since I don't know when these concerts will be scheduled just yet, I'll video call you and some of your friends so we can kick it virtually in the meantime. Plus, I'll throw in something truly personal: a one of a kind custom vase in the shape of my booty”. She concluded her video by saying, “Thank you for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Black businesses and these incredible organizations. Change is coming let's make change together”.

The singer also revealed on the website that donations made by the supports will go to Minneapolis Sanctuary Movement, Black Church Food Security Network, Black Women Speak and HeadCount.

