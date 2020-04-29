Lizzo Is Crying Tears Of Happiness As Beyonce Wishes Her On Her 32nd Birthday

Juice singer Lizzo celebrated her 32nd birthday and got the best gift that she could ever ask for. Beyonce wished the birthday girl Lizzo on her official website. Using an adorable picture of Lizzo with the message that reads "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO April 27, 1988", Beyonce surely made Lizzo's birthday special.

Also Read: Lizzo Jokes About Sleeping With Harry Styles On The Radio; Here's What She Said

Also Read: Taylor Swift To Lizzo; Here's How Hollywood Is Dealing With Social Distancing

Lizzo was shocked to get a birthday wish from Beyonce and she quickly took to her Instagram story to post a screenshot of Beyonce's birthday wish for her. In the caption of the picture, Lizzo mentioned: "YALL @beyonce KNOWS ITS MY BIRTHDAY". She even shared a video on her Instagram account of herself crying tears of happiness to Beyonce's birthday wish.

In the video, Lizzo also personally thanked Beyonce for the sweet gesture. She could not get over the fact that Beyonce had wished her and also that Beyonce knows that she exists. The singer also said that she does not know what to do with herself after this happy moment.

Check out the video below

Lizzo even posted a picture of Beyonce's birthday wish. Lizzo captioned the picture as "YALL. @beyonce BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday BITCH ! I don’t know how to ACT 😫 She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade... I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water 🥴". Check out her post below.

Before signing off, Lizzo also thanked all her fans for the many birthday wishes. She thanked everyone on the internet and said that it was so sweet of them to wish her. In the end, the singer posted a celebratory twerking video for her fans.

Also Read: Five Qualities That Make Beyonce A Global Sensation That She Is Today

Also Read: 5 Hairstyle Tips Given By Beyonce's Hairstylist That One Can Add To Their Beauty Regime

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.