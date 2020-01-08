Lizzo Leaves Twitter, Says She Cannot Handle Internet Trolls And Negativity

Melissa Viviane Jefferson, professionally known as Lizzo, is an American singer-songwriter, rapper and flautist. Recently she made rounds in the news after she quit the microblogging platform Twitter due to ongoing trolls and the negativity around the space. Here is what the singer had to say:

Lizzo Quits Twitter due to internet trolls and negativity

Recently, Lizzo took to Twitter and made a post informing her fans about her taking a break from the microblogging platform. Her tweet that she made on Sunday said that she could not handle the Twitter trolls anymore, and the internet trolls are continually growing in number. Hours after Lizzo made the post her account tweeted the singer’s Bonnaroo lineup. However, it was noted that it was her management team who had sent the tweet.

Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls... ✌🏾



I’ll be back when I feel like it. — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) January 6, 2020

Lizzo elaborated on her decision to go on a hiatus from the social media platform during an Instagram live session on Monday night before her benefit concert at the Sydney Opera House, Australia. The singer said how she took a DNA test and it turns out that she quit Twitter.

Lizzo admitted that she is off the social media platform, and also noted how all social media is not equal. She also mentioned how she would love to be on Twitter as she can connect to her fans who positively support her, and spread her positive messages as well.

However, she said that she is fed up of the space, and cannot handle the internet bullies and trolls anymore. Lizzo further added that how she sees much negativity on the internet while she deals with everyone on social media.

Lizzo - on the work front

Recently, Lizzo has been performing across Australia to help and raise money for fighting the bushfires. She also urged people to attend her concert at the Opera House and donate big sums of money towards the cause. The Bushfires of Australia have burned over 11 million acres since sparking in September and are accountable for the death of over two-dozen people and half a million animals.

