Lizzo's Inspiring And Empowering Lyrics That Will Give You An Instant Boost Of Confidence

Lizzo has had nothing short of a wild 2019. The singer is certainly the breakout star of the year, and she has the lyrics to back it up. The 31-year old star always boosts peoples' confidence and has been known to break the stereotypes for all the female artists out there with the way she carries herself and also her beautiful lyrics. If you are looking for some inspiration yourself, here is a look at some Lizzo's songs about self-love that are also empowering:

1. “I know I’m a queen, but I don’t need no crown.”

The lyrics are from her song Soulmate, which comes from her third studio album Cuz I Love You. The song was deemed an instant classic by the fans for its empowering lyrics that prove that a flashy award is not something that defines our self-worth. The singer recognises her worth as she expresses self-love claiming that she is her own queen.

2. “I get flowers every Sunday, I’ma marry me someday.”

This one is also from the song Soulmate. It teaches you that love does not always have to be experienced in a relationship with someone else. In fact, love can be with yourself.

3. “Who told you that you stood a chance with this royalty? You’re so sweet, bless your heart.”

The singer’s signature sass manages to shine through in this one. The lyrics are from her song Jerome, which prove that Lizzo does not settle for less and neither should anyone else.

4. “Don’t worry about the small things, I know I can do all things.”

A can-do-it-all attitude is a crucial success-factor that people tend to avoid. It will help you not only at work but also at school and social situations. The inspiring lyrics come from her song Coconut Oil.

5. “Boss up and change your life / You can have it all, no sacrifice.”

If Lizzo says you need to boss up and change your lives, then you should if you wish to be as successful as her. And why settle for less when you can have it all? This one is from Good As Hell, which features so many more lines that are worth making it to your Instagram captions.

