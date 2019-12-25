Lizzo's Latest Song Lyrics That Would Make Perfect Instagram Captions

Lizzo released her new album on April 19, 2019. The songs in her album, Cuz I Love You have received a thumbs up from fans. Moreover, fans often find it difficult to find Instagram captions for their Instagram post. Let us take a look at some of the songs from Lizzo's albums which you can use as Instagram captions.

5 lyrics from Lizzo's latest album that are perfect for Instagram captions

Who told you that you stood a chance with this royalty?

You're so sweet, bless your heart

Can't let a pretty face distract me from business

Been thinking about you, thinking about you, thinking about you

If love did not drive me crazy, maybe I would be your baby

Trust baby, you cannot make me, there you go trying to change me

Love me or hate me

Who are you changing? I feel like hurting their feelings

I do not get mad, I get millions

My heart got no feelings

My cars got no ceiling

I do not know am acting all friendly

Please step away from the Bentley

You are either not with me or with me

The old me used to love a Gemini

A lotta two-faced people show me both sides

So I figured out I gotta be my own type

They used to say to get a man, you had to know how to look

They used to say to keep a man, you had to know how to cook

But I'm solo in Soho, sippin' Soju in Malibu

It's me, myself kinda attitude cause I'm my own soulmate

I know how to love me

I know that I'm always gonna hold me down

Yeah, I'm my own soulmate

No, I'm never lonely

Sugar, spice and I'm nice

Show me what you're made of

Crazy and cool baby

With or without makeup

Got nothing to prove, nothing

But I will show you how I do

