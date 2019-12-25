The Debate
Lizzo's Latest Song Lyrics That Would Make Perfect Instagram Captions

Music

Lizzo previously released her new album on April 19, 2019. Read more to know about her latest album and five lyrics that can be used as Instagram captions.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
lizzo

Lizzo released her new album on April 19, 2019. The songs in her album, Cuz I Love You have received a thumbs up from fans. Moreover, fans often find it difficult to find Instagram captions for their Instagram post. Let us take a look at some of the songs from Lizzo's albums which you can use as Instagram captions. 

ALSO READ | Niall Horan And Lizzo Have A Cheesy Conversation During Their First Meeting

5 lyrics from Lizzo's latest album that are perfect for Instagram captions

Who told you that you stood a chance with this royalty?
You're so sweet, bless your heart
Can't let a pretty face distract me from business

ALSO READ | Rockets Invite American Singer Lizzo To Groove With Their Clutch City Dancers

Been thinking about you, thinking about you, thinking about you 
If love did not drive me crazy, maybe I would be your baby
Trust baby, you cannot make me, there you go trying to change me

ALSO READ | Lizzo's Net Worth Is In Millions, And The Credit Goes To Her Body-positive Message

Love me or hate me
Who are you changing? I feel like hurting their feelings
I do not get mad, I get millions
My heart got no feelings
My cars got no ceiling
I do not know am acting all friendly
Please step away from the Bentley
You are either not with me or with me

ALSO READ | Lizzo's Best Fashion Looks And Pictures That Prove Confidence Is The Best Accessory

The old me used to love a Gemini
A lotta two-faced people show me both sides
So I figured out I gotta be my own type
They used to say to get a man, you had to know how to look
They used to say to keep a man, you had to know how to cook
But I'm solo in Soho, sippin' Soju in Malibu
It's me, myself kinda attitude cause I'm my own soulmate
I know how to love me 
I know that I'm always gonna hold me down
Yeah, I'm my own soulmate 
No, I'm never lonely

Sugar, spice and I'm nice
Show me what you're made of
Crazy and cool baby
With or without makeup
Got nothing to prove, nothing
But I will show you how I do

 

 

