Lizzo's Latest Song Lyrics That Would Make Perfect Instagram Captions

Lizzo released her new album on April 19, 2019. The songs in her album, Cuz I Love You have received a thumbs up from fans. Moreover, fans often find it difficult to find Instagram captions for their Instagram post. Let us take a look at some of the songs from Lizzo's albums which you can use as Instagram captions.
ALSO READ | Niall Horan And Lizzo Have A Cheesy Conversation During Their First Meeting
Who told you that you stood a chance with this royalty?
You're so sweet, bless your heart
Can't let a pretty face distract me from business
ALSO READ | Rockets Invite American Singer Lizzo To Groove With Their Clutch City Dancers
Been thinking about you, thinking about you, thinking about you
If love did not drive me crazy, maybe I would be your baby
Trust baby, you cannot make me, there you go trying to change me
ALSO READ | Lizzo's Net Worth Is In Millions, And The Credit Goes To Her Body-positive Message
Love me or hate me
Who are you changing? I feel like hurting their feelings
I do not get mad, I get millions
My heart got no feelings
My cars got no ceiling
I do not know am acting all friendly
Please step away from the Bentley
You are either not with me or with me
ALSO READ | Lizzo's Best Fashion Looks And Pictures That Prove Confidence Is The Best Accessory
The old me used to love a Gemini
A lotta two-faced people show me both sides
So I figured out I gotta be my own type
They used to say to get a man, you had to know how to look
They used to say to keep a man, you had to know how to cook
But I'm solo in Soho, sippin' Soju in Malibu
It's me, myself kinda attitude cause I'm my own soulmate
I know how to love me
I know that I'm always gonna hold me down
Yeah, I'm my own soulmate
No, I'm never lonely
Sugar, spice and I'm nice
Show me what you're made of
Crazy and cool baby
With or without makeup
Got nothing to prove, nothing
But I will show you how I do
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.