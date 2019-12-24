Lizzo Shows A Twitter User How The 'Truth Hurts' With This Savage Clapback, See Tweet Here

Lizzo recently clapped back at a Twitter troll who said that “Lizzo is only famous because there is an obesity epidemic in America.” This tweet by the troll not only received heavy flak online but even Lizzo made sure that the ‘Truth Hurts’. Read on to know more details about this story.

Lizzo shows how 'Truth Hurts'

Lizzo is currently one of the most iconic artists of the decade. The Truth Hurts singer has revolutionised the music industry not just with her catchy lyrics but also with her body-positive music. Lizzo has also been nominated for the highest number of Grammys this year.

Also read | Lizzo's Inspiring And Empowering Lyrics That Will Give You An Instant Boost Of Confidence

But recently, a Twitter user made an extremely harsh comment about Lizzo. The Twitter troll stated in the tweet, “#Lizzo popular only because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

Lizzo did not let this Twitter troll disrupt her image and tweeted back. Lizzo tweeted, “I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out of ya mouth in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.” This clapback by the Grammy-nominated singer is being loved by her fans online. Check out their reactions here.

Also read | Niall Horan And Lizzo Have A Cheesy Conversation During Their First Meeting

I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love.



The only person who needs to do better is you.



Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me.



Here’s the attention you ordered 😏 https://t.co/zXnOv4f9Dr — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 23, 2019

Also read | Lizzo's Bold Looks Will Give Fans Major Outfit Goals; See Pictures

I thought the same watching her on SNL.....that beautiful lady can move!! — Mamabear (@MamabearCanada) December 24, 2019

Funny how nobody ever bats an eye at the unhealthy side effects of being too thin in the media. Thinness does not equate healthfulness. Stop acting like y’all care about health, y’all just hate fat people. They can’t stand to see you love your body. Keep staying positive! — 🖤🌸Stefy Gautier🌸🖤 (@stefystarraptor) December 23, 2019

Also read | Rockets Invite American Singer Lizzo To Groove With Their Clutch City Dancers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.