Lizzo Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant During Her Grammys 2020 Gig, Says 'Tonight Is For Kobe'

Lizzo opened the for the Grammys 2020 with a soulful performance and also said, “Tonight is for Kobe.” Lizzo and many other artists present at the music’s biggest night paid tribute to the now late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Lizzo is currently one of the most talked-about artists in the music industry. The Truth Hurts singer recently made her debut at the Grammys 2020. Lizzo opened the 62 Annual Grammy Awards with a live performance.

Lizzo started her performance by paying tribute to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant who died in a plane crash on Sunday morning. Lizzo, before starting her performance, said, “Tonight is for Kobe.” After her tribute performance, Lizzo started her performance by singing the song Cuz I Love You.

Cuz I Love You is the title track from Lizzo’s third studio album. She brought a major transition to her performance when she performed Truth Hurts as a part of her medley performance. This Truth Hurts slow rendition was complete with a bunch of ballerinas and a quick outfit change.

This stunning performance was proof enough of how Lizzo dominated the year in music. Lizzo was nominated for eight awards at the Grammys 2020. Her song Truth Hurts, which was part of the deluxe version of her third album, grabbed many nominations this year.

Truth Hurts landed nominations in Record of the Year, Song of the year, and Pop Solo performance of the year. Lizzo was also nominated for Best New Artist. Her third studio album Cuz I Love You competed in the Album Of The Year category as well.

