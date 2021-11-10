Love BTS? Here Are 10 Popular K-Pop Bands Making Their Way To Global Recognition

The South Korean entertainment industry is reaching new heights in the world. From Squid Game breaking streaming records to BTS topping Billboard charts with every single, the industry has become much loved and popular across the globe.

While K-Pop bands like BTS and BLACKPINK are making it big with their music, here are 10 K-Pop bands making their way to global recognition.

BIGBANG

South Korean boy band BIGBANG is considered one of the most popular and oldest bands in the country. Also known as King of KPop, BIGBANG was one of the first bands to take their music to the world. The band consists of four members- T.O.P., G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung.

GOT7

Formed in 2014, GOT7 is a group of seven members- Mark, Jay B, Jinyoung, Jackson, Youngjae, Yugyeom, and BamBam. The band was formed by JYP Entertainment and debuted with their first extended pay Got It?. They gained much recognition with their debut as the track topped Billboard's World Albums Chart.

Girl's Generation

The South Korean girl band Girl's Generation, aka SNSD, was formed by SM Entertainment in 2007. The band consists of eight members- Sunny, Taeyeon, Hyoyeon, Tiffany, Yuri, Yoona, Sooyoung, Seohyun. Apart from world recognition and various accolades, the group also earned the nickname The Nation's Girl Group.

EXO

Another band formed by SM Entertainment, EXO consists of nine members. They are Lay, Suho, Xiumin, Chen, Baekhyun, D.O., Kai, Sehun, and Chanyeol. Debuted in 2011, the band is known as one of the most influential South Korean-Chinese boy bands. Their genre ranges from pop and hip-hop to R&B and electronic dance music.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet initially had a four-member lineup with Wendy, Irene, Joy, and Seulgi in 2014. Yeri, the fifth one joined the girl band a year later. Formed and managed by SM Entertainment, the band usually focuses on the '90s influenced R&B with some elements of jazz and ballad. They have garnered critical acclamation with their genre versatility.

TXT

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is surely going places with their new songs and collaborations. The South Korean boy band, which debuted in 2019, has already begun garnering praises and global recognition. Its members include Soobin, Taehyun, Beomgyu, Yeonjun and HueningKai. Big Hit Music formed and manages the group.

Mamamoo

The South Korean girl band Mamamoo recently released one of the best and critically acclaimed debut singles, Mr Ambiguous. The band, formed by RBW, has four members- Moonbyul, Solar, Hwasa, and Wheein. The group was formed in 2014 and is known for its retro, R&B, and jazz concepts.

Seventeen

The music band Seventeen consists of a total of 13 members. Formed by Pledis Entertainment, Seventeen has Jeonghan, Joshua, S. Coups, Jun, Wonwoo, Hoshi, DK, Woozi, The8, Mingyu, Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino. They have so far released three studio albums.

NCT

Another SM Entertainment formed South Korean boy band NCT has 23 members. The members are divided into four sub-units. These sub-units also have an overseas unit known as NCT Hollywood. The group has reunited only twice to record full-length albums Empathy and Resonance.

TWICE

The girl band TWICE was formed under the reality show Sixteen in 2015. Formed and managed by JYP Entertainment, the band debuted with the EP The Story Begins. Its members are Sana, Momo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Dahyun, Tzuyu, Chaeyoung, and Mina.

Image: Instagram/@got7.with.igot7/@bts.bighitofficial/@txt_bighit