Loved Taylor Swift's 'Evermore'? List Of Other Indie Albums To Listen To

Taylor Swift just released another album within five months of her last album Folklore. This one is titled Evermore and released yesterday on December 11, 2020, and it features collaborations with Bon Iver, The Nationals and Haim; belonging to the Indie genre. Read along and take a look at other Indie albums that you should listen to by these artistes.

Indie albums you should listen to if you liked evermore

I Am Easy To Find

I Am Easy To Find is the eighth studio album of the National which released on May 17, 2019, through 4AD. It was the follow-up album to their 2017 album Sleep Well Beast and had You Had Your Soul With You as it’s lead single track. The album also had a short film of the same name that released along with it and was helmed by Mike Mills, casting Alicia Vikander, who was also featured on the album cover. The trailer to the short film had released when the album was announced and a tour for its promotions began in June 2019.

Sleep Well Beast

Sleep Well Beast was the seventh studio album by the National and it released on September 8, 2017, through 4AD. It went on to win a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album at the 60th Grammy Awards and received majorly positive reviews from critics. The album has an 85 out of 100 scores on Metacritic.

I,I

I,I was the fourth studio album by the Indie Folk band Bon Iver, which released track by track on August 8, 2019. It was preceded by singles Hey, Ma and U, with the tracks Faith and Jelmore, released along with the album pre-order. The album has contributions from James Blake, Aaron Dessner, Bruce Hornsby, Moses Sumney, and Channy Leaneagh.

For Emma, Forever Ago

For Emma, Forever Ago was the debut album of Bon Iver and was self-released on July 2007 and was later widely released through the Jagjaguwar label in February 2008. It was mostly worked on by singer-songwriter Justin Vernon who gathered a number of musicians to form a band and tour with. It’s touring lasted for almost two years and ended in late 2009, visiting several music festivals and countries across the world.

Women in Music Part III

This was the third studio album by the Indie band Haim and released on June 26, 2020, through Columbia Records within the United States and by Polydor Records for international users. It was initially set to release in April 2020 but got pushed ahead till June due to COVID-19 pandemic. Various outlets including Variety and Pitchfork named it one of the most anticipated albums of the year.

