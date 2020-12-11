Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' Review: She Is Folklore's Sister Who Is 'willow' But Not Mellow

Taylor Swift is ready with a new album ahead of the new year. The Exile singer surprised everybody and announced her 9th studio album, Evermore. Evermore, according to Swift’s note, is folklore’s sister album. So here is a detailed review of Taylor Swift’s new album, evermore.

Taylor Swift’s 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift since the beginning has been reinventing herself with every new album. But just like 2020 brought the world to a standstill, Taylor Swift took a break and chose to self-reflect. This self-reflection resulted in the birth of folklore. While folklore was on everybody’s mind and musical charts, a sister was conceived and now she is here. She has been titled, evermore.

Taylor Swift’s new album dives deep into the world that she created with folklore. She enters the world with a ‘cardigan’ on her shoulder and becomes a ‘willow’ ready to bend but not break. Taylor Swift’s quest in the folklorian woods lead her to wanting this sister even more.

She presents this journey with the song willow, a track that is full of hope and ready for a glimmering future. Swift’s character in the willow music video is tied to her lover with a string that she always wanted. But this positivity takes a turn with the imaginary tale of two college lovers with different dreams in the song champagne problems. A proposal gets turned down and hearts are broken all around.

Gold rush is a song with a gorgeous vibe and with plenty of folklore touch. But once again, Taylor Swift chooses to make the tables turn with a song like ‘tis the damn season. The song seems to be connected to another track titled dorothea. Dorothea talks about a lover in a small town singing for his girl who is now a Hollywood starlet. While ‘tis the damn season is the starlet keeping her bed warm with her ex as she is back to town.

A tale like evermore would be incomplete without the song tolerate it. It urges you to listen to a broken wife asking for love from a husband who is busy building the world. Taylor Swift’s new album is an amalgamation of several new and old voices. Of course, The National and Bon Iver are part of it but now the Haim sisters join in on the track, no body, no crime. This is track that Swift and her swifties will be bellowing in the stadium as it talks about a crime that competes with every crime movie based on infidelity.

Cowboy like me and long story short bring Jack Antanoff and Taylor Swift’s best foot forward and lean a bit towards Swift’s pop expertise. Whereas, coney island is the new exile that talks about everything that went wrong even before the long haul. Marjorie is a sweet track dedicated to Swift’s grandmother that it will leave every single person teary eyed.

Taylor Swift’s new album evermore, is for sure folklore’s sister just like the Grammy winner described. But this sister is tasting freedom for the first time. She loves the fresh air in the folklorian woods. She took a step further and is in a new town. A town in which she experienced crime, infidelity, passion, and most importantly, love.

