Taylor Swift Drops 'willow' Music Video, Sings A Magical Melody That Will "take You Home"

Taylor Swift surprised everybody on December 10 and announced her 9th studio album, evermore. Along with the evermore album, Taylor Swift also released the willow music video. Willow is the first single from folklore’s sister album evermore. So here all the details you need to know about willow by Taylor Swift and also check out its review.

Taylor Swift’s 'willow' music video is here

2020 has been a year full of surprises for Taylor Swift’s fans. As the year is coming to an end, Taylor Swift dropped a new surprise for her fans and announced her 9th studio album, evermore. The album is out now and along with the album she also released the willow music video. The willow music video gives a powerful kick-start to Taylor Swift’s new album.

The willow music video starts right were Taylor Swift’s cardigan music video ended. But this time, Taylor Swift’s not alone. A gold, shimmering string is right beside her, establishing a new connection in her life. The string is shimmering out of the wooden box Taylor Swift entered in the cardigan music video. As Taylor follows the string she sees the reflection of a young boy in a pond and dives in.

Soon this young man turns out to be Taylor Swift’s “man” someone she is ready "wreck" all her plans for. The willow song’s first verse talks about how Taylor meets a man who cuts through her rough surface with a knife and changes her world. She is the willow and he is the wind who makes her bend but helps her come back stronger. This shows that Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner have done an exquisite job when it comes to the song's lyrics.

Every verse establishes how strong this connection is and how Taylor is ready for the long haul. At one point she reflects on her life and sings, “They count me out time and time again”. This seems to be a subtle reference to her Scooter Braun brawl but Taylor has the perfect response to this in the bridge itself when she sings, “But I come back stronger than a 90’s trend”. Again a reference to her re-recording her albums and taking control of her music and new masters.

Taylor Swift’s willow music video is as mythical as it can get and signals to a bright future. The melody and the rhythm of the song creates a perfect blend with its visuals and its lyrics. All in all, willow is a stronger version of Love Story that is ready to blossom into a saga. Watch Taylor Swift’s willow music video below.

