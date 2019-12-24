Raftaar's Greatest Hits, From 'Dhakaad' To 'Baby Marvake Manegi'- Check The Full List Here

Raftaar is a highly popular rapper and singer, who sings for both Punjabi and the Hindi Film Industry. The stylish rapper is always in news for his ground-breaking music, quirky fashion sense and killer dance moves. Raftaar's songs are nothing short of musical ecstasy. In fact, almost all his songs top music charts over weeks. The year 2019, has been quite fruitful for Raftaar, he made his debut as a judge on India's first rap reality show MTV Hustle. Also, he co-judged a popular dance reality show Dance India Dance with Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Raftaar's songs are a rage and his lyrics are truly engrossing. Raftaar's journey from being a background dancer to a singing sensation is truly inspirational. Take a look at Raftaar's greatest hits here-

Raftaar's Greatest Hits

Dhakaad from Dangal

Dangal is one of the most commercially successful films ever made in Bollywood. Sung by Raftaar, Dhakaad song was the highlight of the film. The song has crossed over 100 million views on Youtube currently.

Sheikh Chilli

Raftaar gave a message to a friend turned foe through this song. It's sort of revenge song and has some really powerful lyrics, which makes it very interesting to listen.

Baby Marvake Maneegi

Dancing sensation Nora Fateha and rapper Raftaar collaborated for this uber-cool dance number. The song baby marva ke became a blockbuster hit and is amidst the most popular tracks of Raftaar.

Mehbooba from Fukrey Returns

Oh meri Mehbooba is yet another cool party track by Raftaar. His rap section in the song is the highlight of the track.

Jaanu from Behen Hogi Teri

Shruti Hassan and Rajkummar both danced beautifully in this song and it a smashing hit. Another must-listen track by Raftaar.

Haseeno Ka Deewana from Kaabil

Urvashi Rautela danced like a dream in this song. Her cool dance moves and stunning dresses in the song are worth a watch. Raftaar sang the track in a stylish manner.

Tamanche Pe Disco from Bullet Raja

Even though the film Bullet Raja tanked at the box-office, but Raftaar's song Tamanche Pe Disco was a massive hit.

Gall Goriye

Raftaar and Maninder Buttar's Gall Goriye is a modern love song, with hard-hitting music and endearing. If you haven't heard the song yet, then you are missing out on a great track by the dashing singer.

Main Wahi Hoon

This one tops the list when we talk about Raftaar's independent singles. Main Hoon is one of the most memorable tracks by the rapper.

