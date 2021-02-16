Lut Gaye Cast: The Jubin Nautiyal Music Video Releases On Feb 17, Check Out Its Cast Here

Lut Gaye is a music video that is to premiere on YouTube on February 17, 2021, and is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The teaser of the song has released on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, and it will be bankrolled by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar. The love song has been voiced by Jubin Nautiyal. Find out the cast of Lut Gaye as you scroll down.

Also Read: From Taehyung Yeontan To Suga; BTS Members And Their Adorable Pets

Lut Gaye Cast

Emraan Hashmi

The actor is back on screen for another music video and ready to win hearts. The music video’s storyline is not very clear yet, but the leads seem very much in love and are seen getting married, then driving around the city as if to run away in several montage shots. Hashmi is also seen running with a gun to protect himself and his beloved in the teaser.

The actor shared the teaser of the song on his Instagram feed on February 15, 2021 and wrote with it “Unravel the beauty of LOVE that meets you in your way randomly and decides to stay forever. #LutGaye teaser out now. Song releasing on 17th Feb. #LoveYouToDeath”. He has also shared BTS video and several other posters for the music video. The song was first announced on his feed on February 12, 2021.

The actor has done the music video of Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, prior to this opposite Esha Gupta. He was last seen on screen in the 2019 movie The Body as Ajay Puri as well as in the 2020 movie Harami as Sagar Bhai. Emraan will next appear on screen in the movie Tiger 3 as an antagonist, and also has Chehre, Ezra and Gangubai Kathiwadi in his kitty.

Also Read: Apple Music Replay 2021 Playlist Is Now Live! Where To Find The Replay 2021 Playlist?

Yukti Thareja

The music video introduces Yukti Thareja in her debut music video in the lead role. She is seen donning a beautiful red lehenga in most of the teaser and is also seen dancing in the BTS video. Thareja is a model and has done shoots for a number of brands, and shot to fame after her stint in the MTV show Supermodel of the year.

Also Read: BTS' J-Hope Adds Another Bewitching Addition To BTS Army's BE (Essential Edition)

Also Read: Udit Narayan's Birthday: Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana Wish Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.