BTS' J-Hope Adds Another Bewitching Addition To BTS Army's BE (Essential Edition)

The BTS Army has been curating the Army room in the most astonishing way and after RM, Suga, V, Jungkook and Jimin did their work in curating the room, BTS’ J-Hope recently shared a beautiful addition to it. All the fans were thrilled to see yet another curation in the room and reacted to it as soon as it was shared on Twitter. Check out the latest addition to the Army room by BTS’ J-Hope.

Another addition to BTS' Army room pictures

BTS’ J-Hope recently shared a stunning addition to the curation for the BTS Army room in order to promote their latest BTS’ BE album. BTS’ J-Hope shared a beautiful rug and bottles of scent in the room with the rug having red hearts all over it. In the video clip, the curated room can be seen beautifully decorated with a watch, a teddy bear, bookshelves, a CD player, a fish tank and many other beautiful things. Later in the video, two perfume bottles appear on the side table of the bed along with a rug under the speakers full of red hearts on it.

As per an article by BollywoodLife, BTS’ J-Hope explained his curation and stated that the best thing for BTS’ Army room in the winter cold was a rug. He further added that an ordinary rug might not be enough to express the warmth he wanted to send to his fans, so he put down a rug with hearts all over it to his love. BTS’ J-Hope then mentioned how he prefers to sit on the floor rather than a sofa and stated how he thought that there might be an Army like him out there.

Further, he added how he wanted to make sure that there was a rug in BTS’ ARMY room that could embrace his fans full of love and warm like he could. The BTS member then stated how a scent is the strongest memory that lingers between a person and another and also added how a pleasant memory might fade over time, but a whiff of scent could bring back memories like it was yesterday. He then mentioned that one bottle of perfume was for them while another one was for the Army. As fans love BTS’ J-Hope’s songs, they were also delighted to see his version in the BTS’ Army room pictures. See how they reacted to the post.

when playing the music from the record player, then the memorable scent of the perfume~ and the warmness from the ‘하트 뿅뿅’ rug~ are comforting the ARMY 🥺✨ 💜♥️ 뿌잉뿌잉 @BTS_twt @bts_bighit 건강히 지내세요 🙆🏻‍♀️🙇🏻‍♀️ 히히히 pic.twitter.com/69z0W5MwUV — rz¹⁹💜☁️ (@rozannah_ulaya) February 16, 2021

I love him and the room today, so so much.

🍑🌹🌵🍑🌹🌵🍑🌹🌵🍑🌹🌵 pic.twitter.com/0apUs6E0ie — Jimin ... 😋 (@Sunn_003) February 15, 2021

Jhope wants to create and imprint of eternal love by putting hearts printed rug and scents🥺🥺🥺pic.twitter.com/mOsZeG3qJI — ᴮᴱJelly⁷HOPE🌻💛 missing my moon's khishes🥺 (@JustOT7Day) February 15, 2021

