Apple Music Replay 2021 Playlist Is Now Live! Where To Find The Replay 2021 Playlist?

The Apple Music service is now hosting the "Replay 2021" playlist for its subscribers. Your favourite songs in the application will be ranked in a playlist from 1 to 100 in which your most-streamed songs will be ranked at the top of the list. Apple Music Replay 2021 will be available from today and you can immediately start enjoying it from both App and Website platforms.

Apple Music Replay 2021 playlist is back

Just like Spotify's Wrapped event, Apple Music platform hosts "Replay 2021" event in which a subscriber can enjoy their top 100 most streamed songs on replay. Apple Music Replay 2021 will update its playlist every week on Sunday similar to last year. And, by the end of 2021, you will have a list of all your most-streamed songs in a single Apple Music playlist.

Where to find Apple Music Replay 2021 playlist?

Finding the Apple Music Replay 2021 playlist is quite easy. All you need to do is scroll down to the bottom of the Listen Now tab in ‌the app, as well as on Apple Music for the web. Users who listen to tracks using the web version will also get a few more pieces of data including the most streamed artists and albums, and also the detailed data of play counts and hours listened.

Nevertheless, some may come across the 2020 streaming stats as the secondary information is still getting updated. But, Apple will soon make this information available directly through the ‌Apple Music‌ app. You can, currently, head to the ‌Apple Music‌ app or Apple Music on the web to add the Replay 2021 playlist to your music library easily.

Apple Music features

View album of the song playing

Add to Library with the available download feature

Customize your Library view

Master your 3D Touch to keep the party going

Play Next & Play Later options

Create your own radio stations

Scroll down for shuffle and repeat

DJ Siri

Apple Music has Search filters

Options to choose an EQ profile to match your tunes

