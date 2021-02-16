From Taehyung Yeontan To Suga; BTS Members And Their Adorable Pets

BTS have shared pictures of their pets since their debut days. They pamper their pets with the utmost love and care. The pets are a part of the member's family and they care for each other's pets as deeply as their own. Here's a look at the infamous pets of BTS.

Also Read | BTS' SUGA Creates Special Room For ARMY; Begins New Segment 'Curated For ARMY'

Taehyung's Yeontan

Yeontan, or as he is also fondly called Tannie is an adorable little Pomeranian. Taehyung, aka V has kept Yeontan with him at his dorms. His other two pet dogs are with his parents.

Little Tannie is no less than a celebrity, especially after his appearance in one of BTS' movies. Tannie is loved and adored by all BTS members. Here are some clips where the members are playing with Yeontan:

Hobi making smol yeontan dance to mic drop in ᵗᶦⁿʸ 🥺 pic.twitter.com/jY14zaRgOs — jae⁷ ☀️ check 📌 (@JUNGK00KSSl) February 14, 2021

y'all don't know the chaos yeontan did on the cinemas pic.twitter.com/MJSuOaJx9h — m misses taetae (@twinkletaeee) February 14, 2021

Also Read | BTS Member Jungkook Adds His Addition To 'Army's Room'; Have A Look

Suga's Holly

Suga's pet dog Holly is a toy poodle. In the past, Suga had mentioned that he was not a dog person before, but Holly was simply irresistible to ignore! Holly was Suga's inspiration for their LINE Friends collection. Holly is often referred to as 'Min Holly'.

Rapper J-Hope of BTS also has a pet Shih Tzu named Mickey. The artist often posts about his dog on Weverse and Twitter. His pet dog is now 10-11 years of age. He had appeared on a reality show about pets a few years ago, where he had mentioned his concerns about his pet's health.

Also Read | BTS' V Makes An Addition To ARMY's Room, Makes Fans Gush Over His Sentiment

Since their debut, BTS' members have always shared images of their pets and updated the fans about their welfare. BTS' leader RM also has pet Sptiz, which he has named Rap Mon. He also calls him Monie. RM had said before that Monie does not recognise him these days because he is away for a long time. He shared a photo of Monie on a round cushion, with a caption "Happy New Year".

Jin had two sugar gliders - Odeng and Eomuk as pets. When you join their names, it translates to 'fish cake soup', a Korean delicacy. They were gifts from his parents. Sadly, both of his pets passed away in 2018 and 2019. He now has only one pet named Gukmul. Gukmul translated to 'soup', another Korean delicacy. In 2019, Jin released a self-composed song called 'Tonight' which he dedicated to his pets.

Also Read | BTS Celebrates Lunar New Year; Suga Sends His Wishes To The BTS Army

Jungkook's Gureum

The youngest member of the septet also has a pet Maltese named Gureum. Gureum means 'a cloud' in Korean. Gureum lives with Jungkook's parents in Busan. There aren't many photos of Jungkook with Gureum because they are apart for so long. Be it Taehyung's Yeontan, Suga's Holly or Jungkook's Gureum, the BTS' members always try and find time to spend with their beloved pets.

2년만에 보는 구름이

날 잊지 않았구나 ㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜㅜ pic.twitter.com/FblxrOuCUM — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 5, 2015

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.