17 global artists perform ancient Indian chant for COVID unity, Soni Razdan, others react

Amid the on-ground efforts to win in the COVID-19 battle, the importance of lifting citizens’ spirits too has attained importance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives to hail ‘COVID warriors’ by making noise for them and express solidarity in the battle by showcasing lights or Switzerland mountain screening various countries’ flags had made global headlines. And more citizens are coming forward to showcase unity in various ways.

A group of 17 artistes from nine countries recently came together by performing an ancient Indian chant, Karpur Gauram. An initiative by Indian artist Maatibaani, who leads with the vocals, the artists create a rousing performance aided by musicians playing instruments like the violin, guitar, flute and more.

The artists termed it as a 'message of hope and peace.' They called it the ‘reimagination of the ancient chant’ and that it will ‘empower and energise’ the viewers.

Watch the video here:

Maati Baani brings together 17 artistes in lockdown from 9 countries with a message of peace and hope. A re-imagination of an ancient chant, Karpur Gauram is a song that will empower and energize you! #InItTogether pic.twitter.com/lyWPoZp0KG — MAATIBAANI (@maatibaani) April 29, 2020

Celebrities were left awestruck with the energetic performance and hailed with it intense words. Industrialist Harsh Goenka termed it ‘beautiful.’ Actor Soni Razdan wrote ‘just wow.’

Director Onir called it ‘energising and powerful’ while actor Parvin Dabas felt it was the best way to kickstart the week.

Here are the reactions:

This performance has not been the only one in the battle against COVID-19. Numerous artistes, particularly, musicians have been performing at home to raise funds for the relief efforts. The recent ‘I for India’ concert involving the top celebrities of the country succeeded in collecting Rs 52 crore.

