Lithuanian Artists Organize A 'Mask Fashion Week' Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic 

The Coronavirus pandemic has majorly affected most of the professions as the majority of countries around the globe are under complete lockdown, leading to the showbiz industry coming to a standstill too. Usually, during this time of the year, various eminent designers worldwide showcase their summer collections by organizing extravagant shows at fashion weeks.

However, owing to the rapid spread of COVID-19, everyone is cooped up in their homes. Recently, Lithuania’s capital Vilnius held a special kind of fashion week suited to this Coronavirus crisis as they organized a 'Mask Fashion Week'.

New times call for new measures and new outlets for creativity and expression! #Vilnius invites you to its open-air Mask Fashion Week. ✨

Here’s the entire route: https://t.co/tkRvwF1jsB#MaskWeek #MaskFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/DuWge06WAe — Go Vilnius (@GoVilnius) May 6, 2020

Lithuania's capital embraced a 'Mask Fashion Week' amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Recently, artists in Lithuania, Europe invited the residents of the capital city, Vilnius to a 'Mask Fashion Week' on Tuesday, i.e. May 5, 2020, to encourage them to have fun wearing the now-mandatory face masks. Leading the initiative, designer Julia Janus stated she hoped that the initiative would encourage creativity as well as compliance among the masses with orders to wear masks as a preventive measure. After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Janus told the reporters that it was officially the first-ever Mask Fashion Week across the world.

A sum of twenty-one billboards dotted around the city featured posters of various artists sporting a uniquely styled face mask. Each of the billboards was captioned, "Creativity Cannot be Masked". While some masks were intended to make everyone laugh, others aimed at impressing them with their elegant designs, embroideries, pearls, laces and tailored finishes.

Have you ever heard of... a Mask Fashion Week? Creativity cannot be masked: when Government of 🇱🇹 #Lithuania made wearing protective masks mandatory in public, for local designers this rule became a source of inspiration to experiment&have fun. https://t.co/2TQq46UD0P — Inga Tolockiene (@IngaTolockiene) May 5, 2020

Lithuania has begun to gradually ease the lockdown restrictions imposed earlier by reopening open-air cafes, restaurants, shops and libraries across the country. The Mayor of Vilnius, Remigijus Simasius, also offered cafes to use public spaces for free and stated that he wants the capital to become a giant outdoor cafe.

However, cinema houses will remain shut as of now. Therefore hundreds of movie buffs flock into Lithuania’s main international airport to a unique drive-in cinema which has been created in the shadow of planes grounded because of the on-going Coronavirus crisis.

