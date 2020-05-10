Last Updated:

Mother's Day: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Salutes All Mothers Working On Frontline

To mark the Mother’s Day on May 10, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to all mothers in different essential professions amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Sand artist

To mark the Mother’s Day on May 10, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to all mothers in different essential professions including public health care personnel, police officers and housemakers. Amid the global health crisis, most people are confined to their homes but mothers never stop to look after their children and the same implies for those in tackling the pandemic on the frontlines. In a bid to show respect for the contribution they make in the society, the Odisha-based artist made a beautiful mural showing four women characters in different attire at Puri beach. Along with the message of Mother’s Day, the art also said ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’.

Read - Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute To 'hero Of Million Hearts' Rishi Kapoor

Read - International Sculpture Day 2020: Know About Sudarsan Pattnaik, The Famous Sand Artist

‘Hats off’

Thousands of internet users, organisations united to mark the Mother's day and poured in unique wishes. From actors to politicians, everyone expressed their gratitude for 'everything' that mothers do for their children. The artwork by Pattnaik was also widely applauded on social media and one of the internet users also said ‘hats off’. Another Twitter user said that the details on his art were both ‘intricate and marvellous’. 

Read - COVID-19: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Salutes Doctors, Nurses & All Health Workers

Read - EXCLUSIVE: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Adds Cool 'light Out' Effect To '9 Min' Covid Art

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all