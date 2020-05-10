Mother's Day: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Salutes All Mothers Working On Frontline

To mark the Mother’s Day on May 10, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to all mothers in different essential professions including public health care personnel, police officers and housemakers. Amid the global health crisis, most people are confined to their homes but mothers never stop to look after their children and the same implies for those in tackling the pandemic on the frontlines. In a bid to show respect for the contribution they make in the society, the Odisha-based artist made a beautiful mural showing four women characters in different attire at Puri beach. Along with the message of Mother’s Day, the art also said ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’.

#MaaTujheSalaam My SandArt at Puri beach to Salute all Mothers in our glob ,working day and night to fight against #COVID19 . #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/3yxcnEVjAI — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 10, 2020

‘Hats off’

Thousands of internet users, organisations united to mark the Mother's day and poured in unique wishes. From actors to politicians, everyone expressed their gratitude for 'everything' that mothers do for their children. The artwork by Pattnaik was also widely applauded on social media and one of the internet users also said ‘hats off’. Another Twitter user said that the details on his art were both ‘intricate and marvellous’.

Awesome 🙏👑💗 — Laxman Sharma (@trichyls) May 10, 2020

Wonderful Art with strong message to our COVID-19 heroes. #Soldierity. — Pradeep Kumar_India 🇮🇳 (@Mitu_1994) May 10, 2020

Your unique craft and creative ideas are laudable. The sand art on every significant occasion creates a pleasant anticipation. More power to you 🙏@sudarsansand — Simmy Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Simsha061) May 10, 2020

माँ तुझे सलाम 🙏🌹 — Bimla Verma (@BimlaVerma6) May 10, 2020

Very nice — Barhm Dev Jha (@barhmdevjha) May 10, 2020

Superb✌️✌️👌👍 — animesh singh (@animesh43087892) May 10, 2020

Beautiful Massage 🙏🙏 Maa Tujhe Salaam. — Amit Verma 🇮🇳 (@AmitVerma_25) May 10, 2020

Beautiful — Seema Gupta (Agrawal) (@SeemaGuptaAgra1) May 10, 2020

