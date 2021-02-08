'Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du' Teaser Leaves Fans Intrigued About The Song

The teaser of Himansh Kohli and Sneha Namanandi starrer song, Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du released earlier today. The song features Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar and is a tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and Amit Kumar’s original.

Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du teaser out now

The teaser opens with Nautiyal reaching a cinema for a film premiere. The song is set in the vintage era of the 70s and is filmed in Punjab. The song seems to be a story about a love triangle and people who are lucky to see their dreams fulfilled with their loved ones.

From the teaser, it can be assumed that Himanshu and Jubin are in love with the same woman. The woman seems to be a popular film actor and is with Jubin’s character in the song. The story of the song seems to about how Himanshu's character in the song will try to win the woman over.

The video has a narration, "Dreams, have you ever had a dream? Lucky are those people, who get to fulfil their dreams with the person". The song has romantic lines and strikes the right notes. Moreover, the song has lyrics like, Mai jis din bhula doon, tumhe zindagi se, vo din aakhiri ho, meri zindagi ka. (translates to: The day that I forget you, would be the day I die).

The music video is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir. Apart from Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar lending their voices for the song, the music has been composed by Rochak Kohli. The song featuring Himanshu Kohli and Sneha Namanandi, is directed by Navjit Buttar. Watch the video of the song below.

Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du teaser

When will the song release?

The song is set to release on February 10th, 2021.

Netizens react

Be it Jubin Nautiyal's songs or Tulsi Kumar's songs, they are always well recieved by the fans of the singers. Similarly, netizens flocked to social media and expressed their thoughts about the teaser of the song. Netizens seemed intrigued by the teaser of the song. Check out some of the fan comments on the Youtube video below.

