Maroon 5 'Girls Like You': When 26 Stellar Women Got Together For This Hit Masterpiece

American band Maroon 5’s 2018 single tilted Girls Like You hit the bullseye, thanks to its star cast. The video features 26 women from different nationalities, cultures, and professions. The 4-minutes-30-second video includes Cardi B, Gal Gadot, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, Rita Ora, Millie Bobby Brown, Mary J. Blige, Elizabeth Banks, and Ashley Graham among others. Here's a quick look at the Girls Like You cast.

Who are the women in Maroon 5's Girls Like You?

1. Camila Cabello: Maroon 5 Girls Like You song became a hit with Camila Cabello's appearance in it. She is a Cuban-American recording artist, and her solo album Camila is a massive hit even today.

2. Phoebe Robinson: An American comedian, writer, and actor, known for her work in HBO's 2 Dope Queens, Netflix Presents: The Characters and others.

3. Gal Gadot: An Israeli actor, producer, and model, known for her work in Wonder Woman, Justice League among others.

4. Lilly Singh: Also known as Superwoman, a renowned Canadian YouTube star, who's content on everyday life storms the internet in no time.

5. Millie Bobby Brown: The 16-year-old actor known to play the role of Eleven in Stranger Things.

6. Ellen Degeneres: Hosts her prominent TV show, Ellen DeGeneres Show, since 2003.

7. Cardi B: The rapper and singer has a slew of hits under her belt, her very recent one titled WAP.

8. Amani Al-Khatahtbeh: Founder of MuslimGirl.com. In 2020, she announced that she is running for Congress and became the first Muslim woman on the ballot for federal office in New Jersey’s history.

9. Mary J. Blige: A singer, songwriter, record producer, who has been the recipient of nine Grammy Awards and three Golden Globe nominations.

10. Jennifer Lopez: Renowned singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and producer whose songs like On the Floor, All I Have, Ain't Your Mama, and others have dominated the charts over the years.

11. Ilhan Omar: In 2016, the Somali-American legislator was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives.

12. Behati Prinsloo: Singer Adam Levine's wife made a special appearance in the song with their daughter.

13. Aly Raisman: A gymnast and two-time Olympian, member of the American gymnastics teams at the summer games.

14. Sarah Silverman: An American stand-up comedian and actor-singer, known for her work in The Sarah Silverman Program, an American television sitcom.

15. Trace Lysette: Known for her role in the drama Transparent, among others.

16. Tiffany Haddish: Known to play the role of Dina in the movie, Girls Trip. She is also a comedian and author.

17. Angy Rivera: An Immigration and Human Rights activist.

18. Franchesca Ramsey: Her memoir, 'Well, That Escalated Quickly', was unveiled in 2018. She is a comedian and activist.

19. Chloe Kim: Became the youngest snowboarder to earn gold at the X Games, 2015.

20. Alex Morgan: US footballer and Olympic gold medalist, who has co-captained the United States women's national soccer team with two other players.

21. Beanie Feldstein: Known for her work in films like Booksmart and Lady Bird, among others.

22. Jackie Felder: An activist and enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes. She is also an organiser with Mazaska Talks in the fight for Standing Rock.

23. Danica Patrick: Former professional racing driver

24. Elizabeth Banks: A director and actor, known for essaying the role of Effie Trinket in The Hunger Games film series. She helmed the movie, Pitch Perfect 2 and made her directorial debut.

25. Ashley Graham: An American model who has been on the cover of several magazines. She designed a lingerie line for Addition Elle, a Canadian plus-size clothing retailer.

Also Read | Anita Hassanandani Shares BTS From Pregnancy Shoot, Baby's Kick Captured On Video

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi Stuns In An All-shimmer Saree, Says 'Bling It On'

26. Rita Ora: An English singer, songwriter and actor, known for work in DJ Fresh's single Hot Right Now, and in movies like Fifty Shades Freed and others.

Also Read | Heather Graham's Bikini Pics Impress Fans As They Call Her 'gorgeous'; See

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Unseen Pic Of Gajraj Rao In An Unrecognisable Avatar; Check Out

(Source: All snips from Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B Official Music Video YouTube/ Promo: Millie Bobby Brown, Ashley Graham, Elizabeth Banks Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.