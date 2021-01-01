Masked Rapper MF Doom Dies At 49

British rapper MF Doom has passed away at the age of 49, the musician's family said in a statement.

READ: US: Florida Rapper, 2 Others, Accused Of Kidnapping Couple

The masked rapper, whose real name was Daniel Dumile, died on October 31.

The statement, signed by Dumile's wife Jasmine, was issued by his record label, Rhymesayers.

It did not reveal the cause of the rapper's death.

MF Doom enjoyed a huge underground fan base courtesy his offbeat wordplay and comic-book persona.

READ: Detroit Pistons Superfan And Rapper Big Sean Becomes The Team's Director Of Innovation

In his over two-decades-long career, the rapper released six solo albums between 1999 and 2009 and five collaborative LPs between 2004 and 2018.

Hip hop artistes ScHoolboy Q and Q-Tip expressed their shock over Doom's demise.

"Damn. NOT DOOM HOMIE," ScHoolboy Q posted on Twitter.

"RIP to another Giant your favourite MC's MC .. MF DOOM!! crushing news," QTip wrote.

Image credit: Instagram/@mfdoom

READ: Rapper Cupcakke Defends Diss Track 'How To Rob'; Twitterati Reacts

READ: DIVINE Talks About Being First Indian Rapper To Feature On New York Times Square

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.