Detroit Pistons Superfan And Rapper Big Sean Becomes The Team's Director Of Innovation

The Detroit Pistons have just hired a high-profile celebrity as one of their employees. As per reports, the franchise has employeed rapper and Pistons superfan Big Sean – who will work as the team's Creative Director of Innovation. The 32-year-old artist has spoke about his love for the Pistons, wanting to either rap or hoop for the team.

Big Sean and Pistons will be teaming up from the 2020-21 season

As per an announcement made this week, the six-time Grammy nominee is now his favourite NBA team's creative director of innovation. Reports explain that the rapper will help the franchise with their "cultural aesthetics" on and away from the court, aiding merchandise design and other "in-game experiences".

While speaking with Undefeated, Sean spoke about his new role with the NBA team, and his excitement to start work. "I’m a huge Detroit fan. I’m ride or die with it," Sean added, sharing his experience while growing up watching Grant Hill, and how music and sports go hand in hand. "They go together hand in hand, so it’s easy to mix the two and it’s very natural. We’re in a studio watching their games and they’re in the locker room listening to our music."

While detailing his work with the franchise, Sean spoke about how he will be needed to "creatively come up with ideas" for them to " look good and have fun". He is confident that as they go on, he will come across various new assignments and challenges, and he will be doing more than just designing t-shirts and jerseys.

"This is a huge step for me," he said, brushing upon the subject of ownership and other future steps. In the end, he hopes other people are postively affected by this. "And I’m sure it’ll inspire so many others from my city, but then to know that they can do that and more so I’m happy about that".

Big Sean net worth

As per the Celebrity Net Worth, the the musician is currently worth $26 million. His work has helped him gain his wealth, even earning him critical acclaim and multiple Grammy nominations. He has paid $8.7 million for a house in 2017, which is located in the gated Mulholland Estates in Sherman Oaks, California.

(Image credits: Big Sean Instagram)