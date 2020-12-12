DIVINE Talks About Being First Indian Rapper To Feature On New York Times Square

Mumbai based rapper DIVINE recently became the 'First Indian Rapper To Feature On New York Times Square Billboard'. The honour was awarded to the rapper after his new album Punya Paap claimed the #1 spot on Apple Music India (all genres) since its release. The album premiered on December 4th and is already in Spotify India Top 50 chart. Read ahead to know more about DIVINE'S songs and what the rapper himself had to say about his achievement.

DIVINE's Hip-Hop Song

DIVINE started his statement by addressing his music and his fans. He explained that ‘Releasing an album’ has ‘always an important milestone for’ him and that he was very ‘grateful’ to his fans’ who’ve all waited patiently since’ his last album.

The rapper further mentioned that his last album had ‘secured a spot on the YouTube Top 100 Global Songs recently’ which was a first for him in ‘regards to a global charting’. Taking about being on the Times Square the rapper added -

“And now that we’ve made it to the iconic Times Square. This is a sign that the story of hip-hop in India is no longer confined to a nascent perspective but it's burgeoning and we are headed for exciting times. Life is good and I’m grateful.”

Chaitanya Kataria, Co-Founder, Gully Gang Entertainment also talked a bit about DIVINE and his music. He started by explaining to see that it was great to see DIVINE grown as an artist and that he was evolving.

He then added – ‘Punya Paap reflects his aptitude of being able to consistently deliver chart-topping hits and also underground hip-hop bangers. We’re thankful to our partners in believing in the vision and working with us to take the Indian hip-hop brand global’

Finally he said there was more new music that would come from the artists' side and fans would soon hear DIVINE'S new song. The movie Gully Boy was also loosely based on the rappers and few other underground artists lives. The movie was directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The Gully Boy cast was seen as :

Ranveer Singh as Murad Ahmed a.k.a. Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt as Safeena Firdausi

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Shrikant Bhosle a.k.a. MC Sher

Vijay Raaz as Aftab Ahmed

Vijay Varma as Moeen Arif

Amruta Subhash as Razia Ahmed

