Michael Jackson Released Best-selling Album In The World 'Thriller' On This Day In 1982

On this day, November 30 in 1982, American singer and songwriter Michael Jackson released Thriller, which became the best-selling album in the world and won eight Grammy awards. Jackson, who started his musical career at the age of five, cemented his reputation as the ‘king of pop’ with the release of Thriller. Jackson’s sixth studio album, Thriller became the world’s first to spend 80 weeks in the Billboard album chart's top 10.

Credits: mjworld.net

The album featured seven singles, each of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The seven hit songs included, The Girl Is Mine, Billie Jean, Beat It, Wanna Be Startin' Somethin, Human Nature, P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing), and Thriller. Not only Billboards but the album smashed records at the prestigious Grammys too. It was nominated twelve times at the 1984 at the Awards and won a record-breaking eight awards, including 'Album of the Year' and 'Record of the Year'.

About Michael Jackson

Known as the ‘The King of Pop’, Michael Joseph Jackson wan American singer, songwriter, and dancer. Through stage and video performances, he popularized complicated dance techniques such as the moonwalk, and the robot. He made his professional debut in 1964 and began his solo career in 1971. Over a career span of 50 years, he gave dozens of international hits. Some of his famous compositions include Say Say Say, Rock With You, Bad, Remember The Time, Blood On The Dance Floor amongst others.

Read: Video: Dog Imitates Michael Jackson's Moonwalk; Netizens Say 'you Rock It'

Read: Elderly Man Shows Off His Suit With Sleek Spin; Netizens Say 'Michael Jackson Dancing'

Credits: mjworld.net

The music legend died in 2009 of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication at his home on North Carolwood Drive in the Holmby Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Till date, he remains one of the most iconic figures of the 20th century.

Read: Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' Engineer, Bruce Swedien Dies; Adnan Sami Pays Tribute

Read: Michael Jackson Was Promised Positive Portrayal In Bashir's Documentary, Says Ex-lawyer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.