Video: Dog Imitates Michael Jackson's Moonwalk; Netizens Say 'you Rock It'

A video of a golden retriever performing the iconic moonwalk by Michael Jackson has surfaced on the internet, leaving netizens completely mesmerized. Uploaded on Instagram account, ‘horlicks.thegolden’, the video shows a dog perfectly showing off his moonwalk skills and netizens have become a fan of his skills already. According to the caption of the video, the uploader has given a very apt name to the dog as the caption reads, “My name is Dogson, Michael Dogson”.

The short video clip shows an adorable golden retriever behind a couch. As the video moves further, we see the pooch moving backwards, trying to imitate the iconic moonwalk by legendary American singer and songwriter Michael Jackson. Moving backwards from the corner, the golden retriever can be seen wagging his tail and swinging his body constantly.

Uploaded on October 23, the video has managed to gather over 1.5K likes. Netizens bombarded the comment section on seeing the dance performance by the dog. "Fabulous moonwalking. a skill very handy for Goldies", wrote one Instagram user. Another person made a comment saying, "That’s so perfect! Back that thang up, Horlicks!!". Netizens are leaving heart emojis in the comment section to express their affection for the dog.

Instagram page 'horlicks.thegolden' has been dedicated to this retriever from Australia. According to the bio of the page, the dog is almost 7 years old. The bio say, "Order a pawsonalised video. Shop with discount codes". The Instagram page consists of various videos from the dog. Recently, a ideo showing the dog preparing for Halloween season was uploaded. The video showed the dog dressed up for Halloween in a blue devil hairband. The caption said, "Trick or treat yourself to this cuteness".

