Michelle Obama Surprises US School With $100,000 And Apple Ipads

Former First Lady Michelle Obama gifted $100,000, Apple ipads and an outdoor basketball court to Randle Highlands Elementary as part of Ellen Degeneres's holiday special series "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways". The holiday special is a three-part series hosted by Ellen DeGeneres where celebrities give gifts to common people.

Obama went to the elementary school in the month of October and surprised students by walking into the school's computer lab. According to reports, people dresses in Elves costume handed each student an Ipad. Addressing the school students, Obama said that she saw future doctors, teachers and presidents in them, adding that her intention was to make each and everyone had the required things to help realise every dream. While such a move was applauded and celebrated by students and teachers alike, a few of the city leaders raised a question that why a school system with an allocation of $1 billion in funds required a donation to help support students.

According to reports, Randle Highlands Elementary School received $4.3 million in funds, adding that it was $300,000 less than what the school received last year. In addition to this, $9,000 are allocated to look after office and educational supplies and $4,300 is reserved for technology-based learning for students. It was said that the school system shifted funds for support service to its main offices that ultimately led to a drop in allocation of funds at a few school campuses.

A hope to help students in need

A Democrat council member, Vincent Gray hoped that the donation by Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres made people aware of the fundings needed in such schools. Gray also hoped that such a donation sent a message to people involved in preparing the budget to make sure that these students have all the resources they need. According to reports, the majority of the students at Randle HIghlands come from black families and from families belonging to the low-income sector.

In addition to this, 65 per cent of them are considered to be at risk as they are homeless, are in foster care or their families need public assistance. Teachers at this school use their personal resources to help these students by taking their families to buy groceries and classroom supplies. The school campus has a laundry machine to help students wear clean clothes.

