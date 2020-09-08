Mika Singh Brings Back His Cult ‘Ae Ganpat’ Track While Flaunting His Shooting Skills

Singer Mika Singh is known for his quirky and entertaining posts which never fails to entice his fans apart from his singing. The singer has also given some chartbusters over the years and the track, Ae Ganpat from the movie, Shootout At Lokhandwala remains one of his hit numbers. Mika recently had a unique way to not only recreate it but also flaunt his shooting skills in the process.

Mika Singh recreates 'Ae Ganpat' track

The Aapka Kya Hoga singer took to his social media to share a video wherein he can be seen shooting some empty bottles. Mika successfully manages to aim one bottle after which he starts aiming for the other. One can hear his popular track, Ae Ganpat playing in the background which adds all the more swag to the video. The singer can be seen looking dapper in a full-sleeved blue t-shirt and a black cap. His fans also shared some whacky comments for the post.

One of the fans wrote in the comments section that the bottles should have been kept a little nearer and that the singer had to shoot at the same from afar. While some other fans showcased their love for the video using some fire emojis.

Talking about the track, Ae Ganpat, Mika had gone on to croon, pen the lyrics and compose the song. The track was picturized on actors Vivek Oberoi, Tushar Kapoor and Rohit Roy. Take a look at the post shared by the Jumme Ki Raat singer along with the reactions of some fans to the same.

Mika Singh's humanitarian endeavor

Meanwhile, Mika, amid the coronavirus lockdown, had extended his support to the underprivileged of the society. The singer was consistently providing humanitarian aid to those who are suffering during the pandemic. The Milegi Milegi singer was constantly reminding people about those who do not have food to eat and starving daily. He, along with his team, had been distributing food and grains to the needy. Along with it, the musician was also urging fans to extend their support to these people. He had shared a glimpse of his initiative on his social media. Take a look.

