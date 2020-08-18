Dolly Bindra Dresses Up As Gangster In New Video On Twitter; Watch

Dolly Bindra recently took to Twitter to post a video of her acting like a gangster. She mentioned that the video was produced by Mika Singh and also added the hashtag - Dangerous. Take a look at her tweet and the video she added with her post.

Dolly Bindra's Gangster tweet

Bigg Boss fame Dolly Bindra recently uploaded a video on Twitter with the caption - "All in one@MikaSingh music, camera, action and direction, and producer #dollybindra #Dangerous" (sic). With the tweet, Dolly Bindra also added a video, which was a minute long. The video has gained over 400 views and 22 likes, at the time of this writing.

Dolly Bindra could be seen wearing a green dress and sunglasses. She also had a gun and was seated behind a bar. Throughout the video, she could be seen trying to imitate a gangster. Only a couple of fans have responded to the tweet. Take a look:

❤️❤️ — Rabica Wadhawan (@RabicaWadhawan) August 17, 2020

I love ur laugh 😀 — Rajni Maurya (@RajniMaurya8) August 18, 2020

Mika Singh's Dangerous

Although the tweet is quite cryptic, the tweet could be in response to Bipasha Basu Grover and Karan Singh Grover's new project Dangerous, which has music by Mika Singh. She could be trying to imitate a character from the movie. Mika Singh and Dolly Bindra seem to have made the video just for laughs.

Mika Singh also recently tweeted about the movie Dangerous. He also mentioned many good things about the actors in the film. Take a look at the tweet:

Be ready to become #dangerous .. You have to find the criminal...Any guesses who will be the most #dangerous .It will be the so interesting to watch the beautiful couple @bipsluvurself and @Iamksgofficial .after 5 years .last super hit movie was #Alone so fans be ready.@MXPlayer pic.twitter.com/1rA5Td6pJM — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) August 13, 2020

He mentioned in his tweet - "Be ready to become #dangerous .. You have to find the criminal...Any guesses who will be the most #dangerous .It will be so interesting to watch the beautiful couple@bipsluvurselfand@Iamksgofficial.after 5 years .last super hit movie was #Alone so fans be ready. @MXPlayer (sic)". Many fans responded to the post. Most of the comments are positive. One fan mentioned - Really excited to watch this movie and another fan mentioned - Alone, By herself she built the kingdom that she wanted. Take a look:

All the best — Rahul P Mehra (@RahulMehraRM) August 13, 2020

Excellent — Dhamma Sirhind Wala (@DhammaWala) August 13, 2020

Alone, By herself she built the kingdom that she wanted.

💥👌🏻👍🏻https://t.co/wgAQrzRYwj — Firoz Sakariyawala (@FirozSakariyaw2) August 13, 2020

Really excited to watch this movie ❤❤❤ — SAHIL SANON (@SahilSanon) August 14, 2020

Bipasha Basu's Dangerous

Bipasha Basu's Dangerous features her and Karan Singh Grover, along with Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora. The story revolves around how a businessman's wife gets kidnapped and how his former lover ends up getting on board with the case. However, their history makes the case complicated for the officer.

Promo Pic Credit: Dolly Bindra and Mika Singh's Instagram

