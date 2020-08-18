Is Akanksha Puri & Mika Singh's Cosy Picture A Hint At Next Collaboration?

Vighnaharta Ganesh actor Akanksha Puri has often made headlines for her ex-affair with Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra. She was recently seen sharing a cosy picture with singing sensation Mika Singh. The actor shared the picture on her Instagram story which has created quite a stir on social media. After looking at the picture, fans are speculating if they’ll see the duo collaborate with each other in the near future.

Akanksha Puri’s & Mika Singh get cosy

Donning an ethnic ensemble, Akanksha was seen wishing her fans ‘Good Night’ as she hugged Mika. To fans’ surprise, even Mika Singh shared the same picture on his Instagram handle. As soon as the photos surfaced online, fans were left confused if the duo is teaming up for an upcoming project or something else is cooking between the two.

ALSO READ| Mika Singh Takes A Sly Dig Badshah For Buying Fake Online Views Row? Read His Post

(Image Source: Akanksha Puri Instagram)

ALSO READ| Mika Singh Collaborates With A Flutist He Met On Mumbai Streets; Watch Video

Before posting the picture, Akanksha also shared a boomerang video of herself stating that she is ‘Shooting for something really exciting”. Both of them haven’t commented on the picture yet. However, fans are already excited to watch the two team-up.

In other news, Akanksha recently, took to her Twitter, to express that after watching Indian Matchmaking, she really wants to meet Sima Taparia aka Sima Aunty. Keeping in mind the events that have happened in her personal life lately, the actor further added that now only Sima Aunty can find a perfect suitor for her. She also took a jibe at Paras Chhabra saying that she has lost ‘faith’ in her own choices. Fans of the actor much-appreciated her hilarious tweet. Take a look at it here:

After watching “ Indian Matchmaking “ I really want to meet Sima Aunty ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ Ab toh aap he Meri help kar sakte ho Sima Aunty ðŸ™Apni choice par toh mera bharosa he uth Gaya hai ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¤£ where are you Sima Aunty ...Kahan ho aap ???? — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) July 30, 2020

ALSO READ| Akanksha Puri Admits She Wants Sima Aunty's Help To Find A Suitor, Says 'Kahan Ho Aap?'

On the other hand, amid lockdown, rumours mills had it, that Mika Singh was dating his neighbour Chahatt Khanna after collaborating in Quarantine Love. However, the later broke her silence and debunked all the rumours clarifying that there is nothing brewing between the two. She told Bollywood Spy, that people have eaten her head asking the same question again and again. She also added that there is a section of fans who think that she looks good with him.

ALSO READ| Mika Singh On Nepotism: Bollywood's Music Industry Works Only On Merit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.