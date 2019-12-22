Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez And Other Disney Kids Who Went On To Become Hollywood Stars

Disney has been responsible for creating some of our most favourite icons. There are many actors who started as teens and go on to become massively successful either in films or theatre. Some of them had their breakthrough roles in Disney movies and Disney Channel TV shows. So, here are the biggest Disney stars and how they have evolved as Hollywood’s successful actors.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus became a popular name when she starred as a teen pop star in the show Hannah Montana. She worked alongside her father Bill Ray Cyrus in the show. Later, she continued to work on her acting career and starred as a judge on The Voice. She was also featured in the movies like The Last Song and So Undercover.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez kicked off her career (alongside Demi Lovato) on the kid's show Barney & Friends. She acted in the movies like Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, and Hotel Transylvania. She also had huge success in music, with her band Selena Gomez & The Scene and in her solo career.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato appeared alongside Selena on Barney & Friends before starring in movies Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. She also featured in series Sonny with a Chance which catapulted her to mega-stardom. Aside from several hit albums, she has become an advocate.

Zac Efron

After starring as Troy in many HSM movies, Zac Efron went on to become a major movie star, who appeared in Hairspray, 17 Again, New Year's Eve, The Lucky One, That Awkward Moment, Neighbors, We Are Your Friends, Dirty Grandpa, and more. He famously dated HSM costar, Vanessa Hudgens, for several years.

Ashely Tisdale

Though she had been working in the industry since the mid-'90s, Ashley’s big break came when she landed the role of Maddie Fitzpatrick in 2005. About a year later, she was cast as Sharpay the hit movie High School Musical, which went on to have five instalments. You might also remember her voice from the animated series Phineas & Ferb, which aired from 2007–2015.

