Disney Becomes First Studio To Cross $10 Billion At Global Box Office

Walt Disney Studios has become the first-ever film studio to cross the earnings of $10 billion at the global box office in a single year. Disney studios achieved the amazing milestone after its movie Frozen II reached the third weekend and added $125 million worldwide. The film's overall earnings crossed $920 million which helped Disney break the annual global box office record. This is not the first time Disney has set the global world record, in 2016 the studio earned $7.6 billion to register its name in the books.

Disney's record-breaking collection

Two more movies that played their part in Disney's amazing 2019 run is Marvel's Avengers Endgame and Captain Marvel both of which together earned over $3.9 billion at the global box office. Avengers Endgame alone earned $2.7 billion which became the highest-grossing film surpassing 2009 sci-fi hit Avatar. Other films that helped Disney cross the milestone are Aladdin, The Lion King and Toy Story 4 which grossed $1.05 billion, $1.65 billion and $1.07 billion respectively.

Surprisingly, Disney's latest record was made without any help from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is scheduled to have its world premiere in Los Angeles on December 16, 2019. The film will supposedly add another $500 million to the studio's total earnings this year. The latest record by Disney is also without the help of 20th Century Fox, which the American film studio acquired recently. If Fox's total earnings are added to Disney's global income, it could easily cross over $11 billion.

Walt Disney is part of the 'Big Five' major film studios that control a significant part of the global film industry share. Disney was founded in 1923 and owns crucial subsidiaries like Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox. Some of the upcoming Disney movies are Togo, Onward, Mulan, Artemis Fowl, Soul, Jungle Cruise, The One and Only Ivan, Raya and the Last Dragon.

