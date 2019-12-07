Disney's Mulan Trailer Is Out; 5 Enthralling Moments Loved By The Audience Loved

Mulan was originally a 1998 animated movie created by Disney. The story revolves around a legendary Chinese female warrior Hua Mulan who goes to fight in the army instead of her father. Remarkable for the portrayal of a princess who is more than a damsel-in-distress, Mulan seems to be one of the most anticipated Disney productions in 2020.

Over thousands of actors had reportedly auditioned for the role of Hua Mulan, the casting of which began in 2017. Finally, Liu Yifei landed the lead role. As we seen in Mulan trailer, Yifei looks quite similar to the animated version of Mulan and audience seems to be excited about the movie already. Here are five moments from the trailer of Mulan that seemed to have impressed everyone more than ever:

Mulan's father saying he is “blessed” with two daughters

Having a son who would bring honour to the family used to be a thing of pride for the Chinese. However, in the trailer of Mulan, when the commander asks Mulan’s father, the latter says with pride that he is “blessed” with two daughters rather than showing any kind of grief on the fact. This dialogue seems to have impressed the fans a lot.

Also Read: Impatient Baby Yoda Fans Craft Their Own Toys As Disney Delays Official Toy Release

Mulan picking up the sword

Knowing that her father won’t be back from the war this time if he went, Mulan takes it upon her to enlist in the army secretly. Upon making the decision, she takes out the family sword and reads out the words engraved on it, “Loyal. Brave. True”. Mulan’s sacrifice is a big step for her family.

Also Read: Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Movie Could Be Disney's Next To Rake In 1 Billion Dollars

Mulan's father finding out that she left to train for the battle

When Mulan’s father comes to know that she has left the house to train for the battle, he prays for his daughter’s safety. Instead of being angry, Mulan’s father seems to be proud of his daughter for her decision. He seems to understand that Mulan is capable of making a sensible decision.

Also Read: Bill Nye Vs Disney: All About The Science Guy's Trial Against Disney

Mulan trailer shows Mulan introducing herself to the commander

In the training camp, Mulan is disguised as a man and introduces herself to the commander. Although he seems surprised at seeing her, he lets it go. Did he catch Mulan’s lie and still choose to remain quiet or is it just a genuine shock at her unmanly appearance? That only the movie can tell. But what caught the attention was the commander’s non-judgemental nature.

Also Read: Tom Hanks Wants Disney Movie About Bear, The Koala Rescue Dog

Graphics and the stunts in Mulan trailer

After a brief introduction to Mulan and her family, the focus of the trailer moves to the enemy who threatened China with an invasion. The scene of the enemies smoothly jumping off a horse to run and climb has one think that the action part of the movie will surely be an entertainer. The angle of the sorceress seems to be new and was missing in the 1998 animated version of Mulan; however, her antics and tricks are quite impressive.

Also Read: Frozen 2 Box Office Collection: Disney Movie Survives Tough Competition From Bollywood

Watch the Mulan trailer here:

Also Read: Disney Releases New Poster And Trailer Of 'Mulan' Featuring Liu Yifei As The Warrior Woman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.