Miley Cyrus' Mother Tish Cyrus Gives Her A Haircut, Video Breaks Internet

On November 23, 2019, the pop sensation and America’s sweetheart Miley Cyrus celebrated her 27th birthday. A day later her mother, Tish Cyrus, took to her Instagram handle to post a video of the two. Read more to know what the video was all about and how fans reacted to it.

Tish Cyrus gives her daughter a haircut and it breaks the internet

Miley Cyrus got a new haircut on the occasion of her birthday, it was done by no other than her mother, Tish Cyrus. The latter took to her official Instagram handle to post a video where she was seen cutting her daughter’s hair. The mother-daughter duo seemed very happy and excited in the video. The post garnered over 3,20,766 views within three days. The caption on the post read that she is giving her daughter a little birthday haircut.

Apparently, the fans of the star did not like her new haircut, and the displeased mass took to her stylist’s Instagram to express their discontent. A fan wrote in the comment section that this is the worst haircut they have ever laid his eyes on. It was a hateful comment, where the commenter said that now this is going to be all over the TMZ and the news. And went on to express their disappointment. Another user was seen blaming the singer herself.

To this, Sally Hershberger, Miley’s hairstylist, responded by saying that it is a modern mullet which is very cool but it is something the haters probably are not even well-versed in, and added ‘sorry, but not sorry'. To end this apparent dispute, a fan wrote that Cyrus should take a good selfie, where her hair looks perfect so that those who are disappointed will be satisfied. Although there have been hateful comments, the majority of the comments were in support of the star.

