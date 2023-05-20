Miley Cyrus On Whether Flowers Is About Liam Hemsworth: I Never Need...

Miley Cyrus has finally revealed the inspiration behind her viral pop song Flowers. The song has broken records and become the biggest chartbuster in the US. The lyrics of the song and the music video talk about a relationship ending and ever since its release, fans of the singer have been speculating that the song is based on her relationship with Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus recently appeared on the cover of the latest version of British Vogue. Speaking to the magazine the pop singer spilt details about the making of her recent hit Flowers. The singer was asked if the self-care lyrics and the music video that allegedly features her wearing her ex-husband's jacket were a direct indication of the relationship shared between the two.

Miley Cyrus dismissed the claims with a simple shrug and said, “I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience”. She also mentioned that rather than basing the song on her experience, she went with her instincts on what will sound better. The singer also shared details about what the song could have been.



Miley Cyrus on Flowers lyrics

The infamous lyrics of the song Flowers were not originally what it was released as. Miley shared that the song had a ‘1950s saddest song’ ring to it. She mentioned that the lyrics she wrote read, “I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can”, a complete contrast to what the lyrics are right now. Talking more about the same, the Muddy Feet singer said that Flowers is a little ‘fake it till you make it’, which she strongly believes in.

Miley Cyrus’s Flowers about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth?

As soon as the song Flowers was released in January, fans were quick to point out references in the lyrics and music video that were a subtle nod to her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. The lyrics, “build a home and watch it burn” seem indicative of the couple’s Malibu house burning in California wildfires. Moreover, fans even speculate that in the music video, Miley donned a jacket that belonged to Liam. To add more to the speculation, Miley Cyrus released the song on January 13, which is the birthday of Liam Hemsworth.