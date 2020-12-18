Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Taking Cher's Hatred As A 'compliment'

Miley Cyrus has become the centre of controversies a number of times in the duration of her career, with heated words exchanged from and against Cyrus in the past. The singer has never shied away from putting her points of view as boldly as possible in front of others and defending herself, despite the criticism made by her colleagues in the world of music. The singer has recently said that she feels proud of the fact that singers like Cher "hate" her. Here is what Miley said on this issue.

Miley Cyrus on taking Cher’s hatred as a ‘compliment’

Miley Cyrus has herself revealed the reason behind why singer Cher "hates" her during SiriusXM's Live Transmission Christmas. She revealed that Cher got upset with her for sticking her tongue out, which happened in Miley Cyrus’ Bangerz album phase which saw the singer in a rather rebellious look. She talked about how a number of people have criticised her actions and her records, including Cher. She talked about how she felt that she had "made it" when Cher criticised her on Twitter.

The singer spoke about how she has learnt to see insults as compliments, realising that when senior and iconic artists like Cher show hate to her that would mean that it is a compliment for her. Cher had told E! News in 2013 that she wants Miley to do better and it does not bother her what Cyrus does.

Cher also believes that the reason why Cyrus behaves in a provocative manner is perhaps because Miley is "thrilled" and "excited"; and that "everyone" believes that as well. The senior singer even went on to Twitter to reveal that she wishes she could keep silent about her opinions.

Re:Miley S....I Think What I Think,but Having Said That...I'm a little ashamed (which is Total bullshit,how can u B a LITTLE ASHAMED) that — Cher (@cher) September 18, 2013

Cyrus also opened up about how she thinks that some people with names like ‘Gomez’ and ‘Swift’ wish terrible things upon her every day. She even told her fans and followers to not be hateful towards other artists to show support towards her. The rivalry between her and her other pop star counterparts has been known to all. Miley Cyrus is most popularly known for her work in Hannah Montana and songs such as Wrecking Ball.

