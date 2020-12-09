Miley Cyrus's Tattoo Count By Fans Has Surprised The Popstar Herself; Read

Miley Cyrus has had a long career in music as a pop star and has tasted great success at a very young age. She is also considered as a fashion icon by many as she is not afraid to try out unique looks and outfits. She has a number of tattoos all across her body which are visible in her countless other photos. She was recently asked about her many tattoos and the number of tattoos she had left the pop star baffled. Have a look at what she said.

Miley Cyrus surprised after hearing her own tattoo count

Fans are well-aware of Miley Cyrus’ tattoos which are a part of the unconventional yet unapologetic take on style and looks. She recently appeared on the popular show Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she came to know about her tattoos during a game of trivia with a superfan. Her fans wrongly guessed the number of tattoos that Miley has, to which Miley herself had no answer. Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the show, even sarcastically made a quip about how they know about her tattoos and she herself doesn’t.

The singer responded with a witty comment, saying the reason for that is because they are more coherent while she gets her tattoos than she herself is. Upon hearing that she has 74 tattoos on her body, Cyrus was herself left stunned. She also talked about the reason behind her mullet hairstyle, revealing that it was her mother who cut her hair in that style. The singer said that when she turned to her mother to do something about her long-grown hair, her mother told her that she only knew how to cut hair in mullet style.

Miley Cyrus had gained a lot of popularity very early in her life with the show Hannah Montana which also saw the pop star show off her singing talent. She has made a number of hit songs such as Wrecking Ball and Younger now and has also been in the headlines frequently for her controversies. She has also worked in films such as The Last Song and So Undercover.

