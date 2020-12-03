Miley Cyrus Addresses Divorce With Liam Hemsworth, Says They 'never Would Have Married'

Singer Miley Cyrus left all her fans shocked when she announced her split with Liam Hemsworth merely eight months after tying the knot with each other. Now, during a recent interview on the Howard Stern show, Miley while discussing her new album, Plastic Hearts also candidly addressed her divorce with ex-husband Liam. Miley Cyrus confirmed that the track titled ‘WTF, Do I Know?’ has a line ‘I don’t even miss you’, which was written for Liam post her split.

Elaborating further, Miley said that sometimes people miss another more than anything, however, sometimes ‘things get easier’. According to her, time heals everyone. The singer unveiled that they never would have gotten married if they hadn’t lost their Malibu house in the Woolsey fire. Cyrus stated that the trauma from the fire led her towards taking the decision of getting hitched with The Hunger Games actor.

Talking about the same, Miley expressed that the duo was together ever since they were 16. However, their house burned down. At that time, they were engaged, however, the couple did know if they really thought of actually getting married. But when they lost their house in Malibu, Miley explained that ‘she lost everything’. While concluding her statement the singer added that she clung to what she had left of that Malibu house, which was him.

While addressing her divorce, Miley also shared that she still has a soft corner for Liam. Cyrus said that she really did ‘love him very, very, very much’, she still loves him and will continue to do so. Back in December 2018, Miley and Liam tied the knot in a private ceremony in their home at Nashville, Tennessee. Just eight months later, in August 2019, the musician announced their spilt which sent all her fans into a state of frenzy.

Only eleven days after the announcement was made, actor Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. Post the divorce, Miley dated Kaitlynn Carter and Australian Singer Cody Simpson. The singer is reportedly single ever since she announced her breakup with Simpson in August 2020.

