Miley Cyrus Covers Pearl Jam's Song; Fans Praise Her Saying She Is Saving 2020

Miley Cyrus is one of the most loved singers across the world. She has delivered some of the most super hit songs like Wrecking Ball, Midnight Sky and The Climb. Miley Cyrus has been singing the covers of many songs which also have been widely loved by her fans and followers. Recently, the singer sang the cover of Pearl Jam’s Just Breathe for MTV Unplugged. Read ahead to know more.

Miley Cyrus’ new cover song for MTV Unplugged

Miley Cyrus sang the cover of the rock band Pearl Jam’s song Just Breathe for MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions. The video was uploaded by the pop star on her YouTube channel. She was joined by her band The Social Distancers to back her up for the widely loved cover song. She also sang the cover for The Velvet Underground’s “Sweet Jane”, and Britney Spears’ “Gimme More.

Miley Cyrus has been doing the backyard sessions for over a year now. Irrespective of the genre of the song, Miley Cyrus dives into the song and makes it her own. Miley Cyrus’ Just Breathe cover was immensely appreciated by her fans and followers.

Fans have reacted to Miley Cyrus' Just Breathe cover performance by commenting on the YouTube video. One fan said that she is saving 2020 with these beautiful covers. Many of them have lauded her talent immensely. One fan has also called her a born rockstar. See the reactions of fans here:

According to a report by Loudsound, Miley Cyrus announced in a chat with the Interview magazine that she is working on a Metallica cover album. She has sung a cover song of Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters before. Miley Cyrus also said that working in the pandemic felt uninspiring at first but now she feels ignited.

Miley Cyrus rose to fame because of her performance in the Disney series Hannah Montana. Her songs have topped the Billboard Charts very often as well. Wrecking Ball, We Can’t Stop, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart and 7 Things are some of her songs that have topped the Billboard Charts.

Miley also has many awards and accolades to her name. She is the recipient of iHeart Radio Music Awards for best lyrics. She also received 16 nominations in 2014 at the World Music Awards.

Image courtesy- @mileycyrus Instagram

